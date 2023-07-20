Home / Art / Sculpture

Artist Transforms the Tips of Pencils Into Miniature Masterpieces

By Margherita Cole on July 20, 2023
Miniature Pencil Sculptures by Daya Micro Art

Usually, pencils are a tool to create art. However, Daya (also known as Daya Micro Art) transforms these utensils into masterpieces themselves. The Sri Lankan artist carefully carves the graphite tips of wooden pencils into amazingly detailed sculptures that deserve a close-up look.

Each piece is smaller than a human fingertip, yet Daya utilizes no special tools to bring his art to life. Instead, he relies on a craft knife, a microscope, and a magnifying glass to meticulously chip away at the graphite until he renders the desired subject. Using this dedicated method, he has made everything from planes and motorcycles to people, objects, and architecture.

While the level of detail is awe-inspiring, it is equally impressive to see how Daya manages to create his sculptures while keeping them attached to the rest of the graphite of the pencil. It surely requires a great deal of patience and care to ensure that the art does not break away from the body of the utensil.

You can follow Daya on Instagram and Facebook to keep up to date with his latest work.

Daya Micro Art transforms the tips of pencils into miniature masterpieces.

Micro art pencil tip sculpture by Dara Miniature Pencil Sculptures by Daya Micro Art Micro art pencil tip sculpture by Dara

He carves graphite tips into tiny sculptures.

Miniature Pencil Sculptures by Daya Micro Art Micro art pencil tip sculpture by Dara

Although smaller than a human fingertip, these figurines are filled with detail.

Micro art pencil tip sculpture by Dara Miniature Pencil Sculptures by Daya Micro Art

Daya spends hours carefully bringing these pieces to life.

Miniature Pencil Sculptures by Daya Micro Art Miniature Pencil Sculptures by Daya Micro Art Miniature Pencil Sculptures by Daya Micro Art Micro art pencil tip sculpture by Dara Micro art pencil tip sculpture by Dara Micro art pencil tip sculpture by Dara Miniature Pencil Sculptures by Daya Micro Art

Daya Micro Art: Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Daya Micro Art.

