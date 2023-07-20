Artist Transforms the Tips of Pencils Into Miniature Masterpieces

Usually, pencils are a tool to create art. However, Daya (also known as Daya Micro Art) transforms these utensils into masterpieces themselves. The Sri Lankan artist carefully carves the graphite tips of wooden pencils into amazingly detailed sculptures that deserve a close-up look.

Each piece is smaller than a human fingertip, yet Daya utilizes no special tools to bring his art to life. Instead, he relies on a craft knife, a microscope, and a magnifying glass to meticulously chip away at the graphite until he renders the desired subject. Using this dedicated method, he has made everything from planes and motorcycles to people, objects, and architecture.

While the level of detail is awe-inspiring, it is equally impressive to see how Daya manages to create his sculptures while keeping them attached to the rest of the graphite of the pencil. It surely requires a great deal of patience and care to ensure that the art does not break away from the body of the utensil.

Daya Micro Art transforms the tips of pencils into miniature masterpieces.

He carves graphite tips into tiny sculptures.

Although smaller than a human fingertip, these figurines are filled with detail.

Daya spends hours carefully bringing these pieces to life.

