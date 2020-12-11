72-Hour Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products

Are you trying to complete your holiday shopping? If you’re still on the hunt for the perfect present, it could seem like you’ve missed all your opportunities to save this season. But not at My Modern Met Store! We’re having a 72-hour sale that starts on December 11 and ends on December 13 at 11:59 PM PST. Use the code HOLIDAYSINTIME to save 15% on your entire order.

If you’re drawing a blank on what to buy for a gift, we have a few suggestions that will appeal to the creative folks on your list. For those that love a good cup of coffee, why not give them a mug with a new morning mantra? The colorful Coffee Then Create mug will start their day off on a creative foot with beautiful lettering by Joanna Muñoz exclusively for My Modern Met Store. From there, your recipient can tackle the day with other artistic pursuits. Want to give them some inspiration? Add our best-selling Viviva Colorsheets to your cart. This innovative art product is a watercolor palette that's the size of a cell phone. Its 16 vibrant colors will neatly fit into a stocking as well as your recipient's bag—making it a breeze to paint on the go.

Check out My Modern Met Store for our entire selection of creative products. And do it soon—our sale won’t last forever. When you’re ready to check out, use HOLIDAYSINTIME to save 15% on your entire order. And if you spend over $100, the shipping is on us (for U.S. locations only).

Get your last-minute holiday gifts at My Modern Met Store. Save 15% on your entire order when you use the code HOLIDAYSINTIME at checkout.

