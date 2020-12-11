Home / Design / Creative Products

72-Hour Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products

By Sara Barnes on December 11, 2020
Last Minute Holiday Gifts

Are you trying to complete your holiday shopping? If you’re still on the hunt for the perfect present, it could seem like you’ve missed all your opportunities to save this season. But not at My Modern Met Store! We’re having a 72-hour sale that starts on December 11 and ends on December 13 at 11:59 PM PST. Use the code HOLIDAYSINTIME to save 15% on your entire order.

If you’re drawing a blank on what to buy for a gift, we have a few suggestions that will appeal to the creative folks on your list. For those that love a good cup of coffee, why not give them a mug with a new morning mantra? The colorful Coffee Then Create mug will start their day off on a creative foot with beautiful lettering by Joanna Muñoz exclusively for My Modern Met Store. From there, your recipient can tackle the day with other artistic pursuits. Want to give them some inspiration? Add our best-selling Viviva Colorsheets to your cart. This innovative art product is a watercolor palette that's the size of a cell phone. Its 16 vibrant colors will neatly fit into a stocking as well as your recipient's bag—making it a breeze to paint on the go.

Check out My Modern Met Store for our entire selection of creative products. And do it soon—our sale won’t last forever. When you’re ready to check out, use HOLIDAYSINTIME to save 15% on your entire order. And if you spend over $100, the shipping is on us (for U.S. locations only).

Get your last-minute holiday gifts at My Modern Met Store. Save 15% on your entire order when you use the code HOLIDAYSINTIME at checkout.

 

Coffee Then Create Mug

Coffee Then Create Blue Mug

My Modern Met | $15.95

 

Viviva Colorsheets

 

Modern Artist Socks Gift Set

Artist Socks

ChattyFeet | $39.95

 

Frida Kahlo Action Figure

 

World Song Map Poster

song map clever design dorothy creative

Dorothy | $39

 

Mars Dust Globe

Mars Snow Globe

Humango | $35

 

Don't Be a Square, Be a Cubist Unisex Hoodie

 

RGB & CMYK Double-Sided Pendant

 

Amazon Rainforest 1,000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Amazon Rainforest Puzzle

eeBoo | $21.99

 

Fuji from Gotenyama Tote Bag

Reusable Tote Bag

LOQI | $14.95

 

Gracula Garlic Twist

Garlic Twist

OTOTO | $18

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
