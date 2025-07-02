Home / Art

Japanese Town Famous for Its Rice Paddy Art Devotes This Year’s Piece to ‘Demon Slayer’

By Regina Sienra on July 2, 2025

Details of Demon Slayer Rice Paddy Art in Gyoda, Japan

Anime and manga are two of Japan's biggest cultural exports. And among these, Demon Slayer has one of the largest followings both in Japan and around the world, with readers and watchers in the millions. Because of its undeniable popularity, Gyoda (a city that has risen to fame for their yearly project of rice paddy art) devoted their 2025 design to this major franchise ahead of a major release.

Also known as tanbo art, the technique used in Gyoda's rice paddy art consists of planting different varieties of rice following a detailed pattern. Using the diverse shades of the stalks as they grow as their palette, the people of Gyoda create massive murals in varying shades of green. Their artworks are so big that they've even earned themselves the Guinness World Record for “the world's largest paddy art” in 2015.

This year, the rice paddy artwork stars Tanjiro Kamado, the lead character from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The design also celebrates the release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba–The Movie: Infinity Castle, the first installment of the Mugen Castle trilogy, coming out on July 18 in Japan. Depicted with his checkered outfit, this image of Tanjiro covers nearly 3 hectares (approximately 7.4 acres). The portrait is made up of 10,275 seedlings—the highest number ever for a rice paddy art piece at Gyoda.

Bringing this piece to life took two days of work and a team of hundreds of people. On the first day, 676 people showed up to plant the seeds, with 514 volunteers braving the mud to place the remaining seeds on the second day. Images shared by the city government show participants dutifully at work as Tanjiro's likeness slowly emerged from the ground as days went by.

The organizers expect the piece to reach its peak in mid-July, and predict it'll remain visible through October. If you love the Demon Slayer franchise but can't make it to Japan to take it in with your own eyes, photographer @haskap1017 has shared some pictures and footage of this rice paddy art as it has taken shape this season.

See the details of this uniquely monumental Demon Slayer fan art below, and get ready for the release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba–The Movie: Infinity Castle, which comes out in the United States on September 12.

Gyoda, a city in Japan that has risen to fame for their annual rice paddy art, devoted their latest design to the new Demon Slayer movie.

Demon Slayer Rice Paddy Art design

(c) Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha, Aniplex, ufotable

The rice paddy artwork stars Tanjiro Kamado from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, depicted with his checkered outfit.

Demon Slayer Rice Paddy Art in Gyoda, Japan

“June 16. Although they have just been planted, you can already see a faint design.”

Using the diverse shades of the stalks as they grow as their palette, the people of Gyoda create massive murals in varying shades of green.

Rice planting volunteers at the Demon Slayer Rice Paddy Art in Gyoda, Japan

“We were blessed with good weather, perfect for rice planting!”

This year’s image is made up of 10,275 seedlings—the highest number ever for a rice paddy art piece in Gyoda.

Demon Slayer Rice Paddy Art in Gyoda, Japan

“June 23. A week has passed since the rice planting. The design is becoming clearer.”

Bringing this piece to life took two days of work and a team of over 500 people.

Rice planting volunteers at the Demon Slayer Rice Paddy Art in Gyoda, Japan

Rice planting volunteers

Photographer @haskap1017 has shared some pictures and footage of this rice paddy art as it has taken shape.

Sources: 2025 “Rice Field Art” in Gyoda; Huge 2.8-hectare ‘Demon Slayer' anime rice paddy art project planned, Tanjiro will be eaten; Tanjiro Emerges in the Fields as Gyoda Unveils 2025 Rice Paddy Art

All images via Gyoda City.

Related Articles:

This Japanese Village Creates Massive Rice Paddy Art Every Year

Japanese Village Plants Different Types of Rice To Grow Giant Homage To Art History

Japan’s 14th Annual Wara Art Festival Unveils Massive Rice Straw Sculptures

Colossal Creatures Made From Rice Straw Invade a Park in Japan

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Electric Forest 2025: Enchanting Art Installations Bring Creative Magic to the Lush Woods
Get a Peek at the New ‘UNBOUND’ Exhibition Coming to the Museum of African Diaspora
Enchanting Tables Made With Real Flowers, Botanicals, and Cruelty-Free Butterflies Cast in Resin
Artist Cleverly Blends Humans and Nature in Commentary About Harmony in the Environment
Artist Masterfully Merges Classical Art and Scenes of Urban Life in Digital Collages
How an $18 Throw Pillow Led to the Discovery of a Famously Stolen Painting

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Illustrator Transforms Fields of Grass Into Peacefully Surreal Worlds
Hilma af Klint’s Botanical Illustrations Are Now On View For the First Time
Here Are the Top 5 Most Valuable Paintings as of 2025
Chicago White Sox Unveils New Mural of Pope Leo XIV Inside Baseball Stadium
The Other Art Fair Showcased Just How Exciting New York’s Contemporary Art Scene Is
Getty Villa Is Finally Reopening After the Devastating Los Angeles Wildfires

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.