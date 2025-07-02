Japanese Town Famous for Its Rice Paddy Art Devotes This Year’s Piece to ‘Demon Slayer’

Anime and manga are two of Japan's biggest cultural exports. And among these, Demon Slayer has one of the largest followings both in Japan and around the world, with readers and watchers in the millions. Because of its undeniable popularity, Gyoda (a city that has risen to fame for their yearly project of rice paddy art) devoted their 2025 design to this major franchise ahead of a major release.

Also known as tanbo art, the technique used in Gyoda's rice paddy art consists of planting different varieties of rice following a detailed pattern. Using the diverse shades of the stalks as they grow as their palette, the people of Gyoda create massive murals in varying shades of green. Their artworks are so big that they've even earned themselves the Guinness World Record for “the world's largest paddy art” in 2015.

This year, the rice paddy artwork stars Tanjiro Kamado, the lead character from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The design also celebrates the release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba–The Movie: Infinity Castle, the first installment of the Mugen Castle trilogy, coming out on July 18 in Japan. Depicted with his checkered outfit, this image of Tanjiro covers nearly 3 hectares (approximately 7.4 acres). The portrait is made up of 10,275 seedlings—the highest number ever for a rice paddy art piece at Gyoda.

Bringing this piece to life took two days of work and a team of hundreds of people. On the first day, 676 people showed up to plant the seeds, with 514 volunteers braving the mud to place the remaining seeds on the second day. Images shared by the city government show participants dutifully at work as Tanjiro's likeness slowly emerged from the ground as days went by.

The organizers expect the piece to reach its peak in mid-July, and predict it'll remain visible through October. If you love the Demon Slayer franchise but can't make it to Japan to take it in with your own eyes, photographer @haskap1017 has shared some pictures and footage of this rice paddy art as it has taken shape this season.

See the details of this uniquely monumental Demon Slayer fan art below, and get ready for the release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba–The Movie: Infinity Castle, which comes out in the United States on September 12.

