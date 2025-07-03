Home / Video

Record-Breaking Drone Show Lights up the Night Sky in China’s Tech-Forward Metropolis

By Regina Sienra on July 3, 2025

Chongqing is one China's largest cities, and has emerged as its most futuristic metropolis over the last few years. Boasting ultra-modern skyscrapers and the world's largest monorail network, the city is also home to dazzling, record-breaking drone shows. Recently, a light show featuring over 10,000 individual drones broke the Guinness World Record for the Largest aerial image formed by multirotors/drones.

“Today, the target to beat was 10,197 drones. The final validated count was 11,787 drones, which successfully broke the existing record and set a new Guinness World Records title,” said Hou Ying, a Guinness World Records certification officer. The show, titled Charming Chongqing, was put together by Chongqing Broadcasting Media Group Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen DAMODA Intelligent Control Technology Co., Ltd. The previous record of 10,197 drones also belonged to DAMODA, which they achieved with a drone show over Shenzhen in October 2024.

The display, which took place on June 16, celebrated the 28th anniversary of Chongqing's establishment as China's fourth municipality. The show also aimed to showcase Chongqing's progress and pitch it as a cultural destination.

Following the theme of “landscape, culture, life, and city,” the show had a narrative thread split into seven chapters. Among these were “City of Mountains and Rivers,” “Camellias in Bloom,” and “Affection for the Huangge Tree”—all key elements of Chongqing's history and evolving identity. Among the most exciting images displayed were a replica of the city's skyline, an upside-down flower raining shiny droplets, a mountainous landscape, and the city's name surrounded by fireworks.

You can check out more highlights from this drone show in Chongqing, China, below.

A drone show in Chongqing, China, just broke the Guinness World Record for the largest aerial image formed by multirotors/drones.

The display, which took place on June 16, celebrated the 28th anniversary of Chongqing's establishment as China's fourth municipality.

It featured 11,787 individual drones in total, beating the previous record of 10,197 drones.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Sharing Travel (@mychinatrip)

The show, titled Charming Chongqing, was put together by Chongqing Broadcasting Media Group Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen DAMODA Intelligent Control Technology Co., Ltd.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Chongqing (@ichongqing.info)

Watch more highlights from the show:

Sources: Largest aerial image formed by multirotors/drones at Guinness World Records; Chongqing's Drone Light Show Shatters Guinness World Record; Chongqing Guide on Instagram

