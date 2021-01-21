Viral Twitter Thread Shows 40 Wild Animals Adorably Interrupting Wildlife Photographers

Animals interrupting wildlife photographers. A thread: 1. 📸 Dan Dinu pic.twitter.com/FYfohHAucq — Joaquim Campa (@JoaquimCampa) January 17, 2021

Let's face it: animals don’t care whether you’re trying to take a picture or you’re on a video call. If our work-from-home culture has taught us anything, it's that pets are curious and have no qualms about interrupting a photo or video to see what they're missing. Well, it turns out that wild animals have a similar attitude to our domesticated cats and dogs. As many wildlife photographers share, creatures large and small want to see what these folks are doing with their cameras.

In a now-viral Twitter thread, Joaquim Campa compiled an extensive list of animals interrupting wildlife photographers. The images showcased are, simply put, adorable. Foxes, meerkats, leopard cubs, penguins, and even a large seal take a peek at the camera or climb atop the photographer in question. Sometimes, the animals get behind the lens and become photographers themselves. But regardless of their break-in style, it's impossible not to scroll through the entire thread and go “awww” while marveling at these playful and curious creatures.

If you’re wondering about how many images of this sort there could possibly be, the answer is a lot. Campa did his homework; his thread features a staggering amount of images. There are 40, to be exact! It's a timeline palate cleanser—something we can all use every once in and a while. Scroll down to see our favorites.

Joaquim Campa has compiled a viral Twitter thread that shows instances in which animals interrupted wildlife photographers.

