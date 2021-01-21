Home / Photography / Wildlife Photography

Viral Twitter Thread Shows 40 Wild Animals Adorably Interrupting Wildlife Photographers

By Sara Barnes on January 21, 2021

Let's face it: animals don’t care whether you’re trying to take a picture or you’re on a video call. If our work-from-home culture has taught us anything, it's that pets are curious and have no qualms about interrupting a photo or video to see what they're missing. Well, it turns out that wild animals have a similar attitude to our domesticated cats and dogs. As many wildlife photographers share, creatures large and small want to see what these folks are doing with their cameras.

In a now-viral Twitter thread, Joaquim Campa compiled an extensive list of animals interrupting wildlife photographers. The images showcased are, simply put, adorable. Foxes, meerkats, leopard cubs, penguins, and even a large seal take a peek at the camera or climb atop the photographer in question. Sometimes, the animals get behind the lens and become photographers themselves. But regardless of their break-in style, it's impossible not to scroll through the entire thread and go “awww” while marveling at these playful and curious creatures.

If you’re wondering about how many images of this sort there could possibly be, the answer is a lot. Campa did his homework; his thread features a staggering amount of images. There are 40, to be exact! It's a timeline palate cleanser—something we can all use every once in and a while. Scroll down to see our favorites.

Joaquim Campa has compiled a viral Twitter thread that shows instances in which animals interrupted wildlife photographers.

Related Articles:

Wild Iguana Photobombs a Woman’s Picture in One Impressive Leap

Adorable Baby Hippo Photobombs Couple at the Exact Moment They’re Getting Engaged

25 Animals Who Have Mastered the Art of Taking the Perfect Selfie

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

This Amazing Frog Is So Big That People Are Having Trouble Believing It’s Real
Wildlife Photographer Raises Awareness for Lion Conservation With Beautiful Portraits [Interview]
Oklahoma City Zoo Shares Incredible Video of Elephant Calf Ultrasound
Rare Sighting of a White Moose in the Swedish Woods [Interview]
Squirrels Pose Like Tiny Superheroes Ready To Take on Big Battles
This Tiny Flatid Planthopper Nymph Insect Looks Like a Walking Piece of Popcorn

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Photographer Flies Drone To Discover a Once-in-a-Lifetime Shot of 3 Bobcats Sitting on a Log
This ‘Penguin Protection System’ Would Help the Birds Breed While Reducing Polar Ice Melt
Man Experiencing Homelessness Rescues Every Animal From a Burning Shelter
Wildlife Photographer Captures Perfect Shot of Bison Crossing Road Near “Bison Crossing” Sign
Two Widowed Penguins Overlooking Melbourne Skyline Together Wins Best Photo of 2020
Rescued Baby Beaver Keeps Building “Dams” With Random Objects From Rescuer’s House

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.