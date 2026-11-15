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Paramedic Receives Emotional Tribute From His Community After 59 Years on the Job

By Emma Taggart on November 15, 2026

Being a paramedic takes a special kind of person. It calls for compassion, resilience, and the ability to stay calm when others are at their most vulnerable. Just one day on the job can take its toll, yet Durham, California-based paramedic Mike Nevill dedicated an incredible 59 years to the vital role. A recent viral video captures a heartwarming tribute made to Nevill as he sits in his ambulance for the last time before retiring.

As Nevill sits in the driver’s seat, he listens to a radio tribute from the dispatch team thanking him for his dedication and reflecting on his extraordinary career. Outside the ambulance, community members gather to show their support, while Nevill appears visibly emotional. The tribute also highlights how Nevill inspired his own daughter to follow in his footsteps and become a paramedic, “carrying forward the Nevill family tradition of caring for others.”

When sharing the video on Instagram, Durham Region Paramedic Services wrote in the caption, “Beginning his career in 1967, Mike dedicated a lifetime to caring for others, serving as a paramedic, supervisor, mentor and leader. His commitment extended beyond Durham, with decades of service in Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County as well.” They added, “The number of lives Mike has touched throughout his record-breaking career is truly immeasurable. Thank you for your dedication, compassion and commitment to our profession and community.”

People online were quick to share their admiration for Nevill’s decades of service. One person wrote, “59 years of service ??? Paramedics have the hardest of all first responders, dude as a Firefighter my hat is off to you.” Another commented, “59 years as a paramedic! This man should never have to pay for a drink again.”

Let’s hope Nevill can now enjoy a well-deserved rest.

Region of Durham Paramedic Services: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Source: Instagram

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Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer and Video Editor at My Modern Met. She earned a BA in Fashion and Textile Design at the University of Ulster in Belfast. Originally from Northern Ireland, she lived in Berlin for many years, where she fostered a career in the arts, dabbling in everything from illustration and animation to music and ceramics. She now calls Edinburgh home, where she continues to work as a writer, illustrator, and ceramicist. Her ceramics, often combined with hand-painted animation frames, capture playful scenes that celebrate freedom and movement, and blend her passion for art with storytelling. Her illustrations have been featured in The Berliner Magazine as well as other print magazines and a poetry book.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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