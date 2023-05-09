Home / Entertainment / Music

Ed Sheeran Surprises Fans With Impromptu NYC Performance Atop a Car

By Regina Sienra on May 9, 2023

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Ed Sheeran HQ (@edhq)

Singer Ed Sheeran has had quite a week. On May 4, the British musician won his years-long copyright case after being accused of copying Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.” Just a day later, he released his sixth-studio album titled (aka Subtract). Since he had even stated he would quit music altogether should he lose the trial, the latest developments surely have him celebrating, and reinforcing his bond with his creative practice. That's why it's almost fitting that he chose to revel with his fans in a unique setting.

As part of his album release campaign, Sheeran's team set up a pop-up shop in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City. While fans could take in the visuals from the record, enjoy photo-ops, and acquire merchandise, getting an acoustic performance from the singer wasn't on the cards.

On the Saturday after his album release, Sheeran showed up to the site, where fans had lined up for the shopping experience. With guitar in hand, he climbed atop a parked car, and turned it into an impromptu stage for a surprise show. Not only did his fans marvel at the chance to see him perform in such a unique setting, but passersby also got to enjoy a tiny show from one of the most popular singers in the world. Sheeran performed half a dozen songs, including his 2014 hit “Thinking Out Loud” and his latest single, “Boat.” He then posted a video of the surprise show, which has earned over a million likes on Instagram.

Happy for the opportunity to sing stripped down versions of his songs to his fans, Sheeran repeated the impromptu performance in two other cities that also hosted a pop-up experience for his album release—Dallas and Los Angeles. As if taking into account the tongue-in-cheek comments about the now-likely dented roof of the Volvo he used as a stage in New York, he switched vehicles for following performances. “The Volvo took too much weight yesterday, so I got an ice cream truck for the Dallas pop up,” he wrote on Instagram. For his LA showcase, he went even bigger, booking a sightseeing bus for the occasion.

While his fans surely appreciated this chance to see him up close, his actual tour promises something much more ambitious than him and his acoustic guitar. Sheeran is currently on tour, playing both stadiums and medium-sized venues that could pass for intimate settings given the size of his fanbase. If you want to know if he’ll be stopping at a city near you, you can visit his website. You can also check out his latest album on Spotify and stay up date with Sheeran by following him on Instagram.

To celebrate the release of his latest album, Ed Sheeran climbed on a parked car to give a surprise acoustic performance in New York.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Happy for the opportunity to sing stripped down versions of his songs to his fans, Sheeran repeated the impromptu performance in Dallas…

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

…and in Los Angeles, where he booked a sightseeing bus for the occasion.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Ed Sheeran: Website | Instagram | Spotify
h/t: [People]

Related Articles:

Watch Taylor Swift Deliver an Inspiring Commencement Speech to ‘22 Graduates

Lizzo Dazzled the 2023 Met Gala With a Surprise Performance

Neil Diamond Surprises Broadway Crowd With a Performance of ‘Sweet Caroline’

Watch Kelly Clarkson and Pink Sing Together at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Blind and Neurodivergent Teen Pianist Performs for King Charles III at Coronation Concert
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Unveils Class of 2023, Featuring Willie Nelson and Missy Elliott
One-Man Band Uses the Principles of Puppetry to Wow Audiences With His Performances
Watch a Young Cellist Successfully Complete One of the Hardest Cello Pieces Ever
Blind and Neurodivergent Teen Leaves Renowned Pianist Speechless With Her Amazing Performance
Organist Adds a Thrilling Layer to the ‘Star Wars’ Score in a Live Performance With a Symphony

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Listen to 385,000 Vintage 78 RPM Records for Free on ‘The Internet Archive’
Watch Kelly Clarkson and Pink Sing Together at the iHeartRadio Music Awards
Vinyl Surpasses CD Sales for the First Time Since 1987
‘Queen’ Guitarist Brian May Is Knighted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace
Listen to Olivia Newton-John and Dolly Parton Sing a Duet of ‘Jolene’
Mom Asks People on TikTok To Play Her 10-Year-Old’s Sheet Music

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.