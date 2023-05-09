Ed Sheeran Surprises Fans With Impromptu NYC Performance Atop a Car

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Ed Sheeran HQ (@edhq)

Singer Ed Sheeran has had quite a week. On May 4, the British musician won his years-long copyright case after being accused of copying Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.” Just a day later, he released his sixth-studio album titled – (aka Subtract). Since he had even stated he would quit music altogether should he lose the trial, the latest developments surely have him celebrating, and reinforcing his bond with his creative practice. That's why it's almost fitting that he chose to revel with his fans in a unique setting.

As part of his album release campaign, Sheeran's team set up a pop-up shop in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City. While fans could take in the visuals from the record, enjoy photo-ops, and acquire merchandise, getting an acoustic performance from the singer wasn't on the cards.

On the Saturday after his album release, Sheeran showed up to the site, where fans had lined up for the shopping experience. With guitar in hand, he climbed atop a parked car, and turned it into an impromptu stage for a surprise show. Not only did his fans marvel at the chance to see him perform in such a unique setting, but passersby also got to enjoy a tiny show from one of the most popular singers in the world. Sheeran performed half a dozen songs, including his 2014 hit “Thinking Out Loud” and his latest single, “Boat.” He then posted a video of the surprise show, which has earned over a million likes on Instagram.

Happy for the opportunity to sing stripped down versions of his songs to his fans, Sheeran repeated the impromptu performance in two other cities that also hosted a pop-up experience for his album release—Dallas and Los Angeles. As if taking into account the tongue-in-cheek comments about the now-likely dented roof of the Volvo he used as a stage in New York, he switched vehicles for following performances. “The Volvo took too much weight yesterday, so I got an ice cream truck for the Dallas pop up,” he wrote on Instagram. For his LA showcase, he went even bigger, booking a sightseeing bus for the occasion.

While his fans surely appreciated this chance to see him up close, his actual tour promises something much more ambitious than him and his acoustic guitar. Sheeran is currently on tour, playing both stadiums and medium-sized venues that could pass for intimate settings given the size of his fanbase. If you want to know if he’ll be stopping at a city near you, you can visit his website. You can also check out his latest album on Spotify and stay up date with Sheeran by following him on Instagram.

To celebrate the release of his latest album, Ed Sheeran climbed on a parked car to give a surprise acoustic performance in New York.

Happy for the opportunity to sing stripped down versions of his songs to his fans, Sheeran repeated the impromptu performance in Dallas…

…and in Los Angeles, where he booked a sightseeing bus for the occasion.

