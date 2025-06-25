Home / Entertainment / Music

Electric Forest 2025: Michigan Forest Transforms Into a Magical Immersive Experience

By Jessica Stewart and Eugene Kim on June 25, 2025
Electric Forest 2025

Photo: Alive Coverage/Electric Forest

This past weekend, the Michigan woods were filled with art, magic, and music. The annual Electric Forest festival took over the forest in Rothbury for an immersive experience that drew thousands who came together as a Forest Family. With a background of EDM superstars, live bands, and everything in between, festivalgoers were treated to an immersive experience that brought together art, music, and culture.

My Modern Met was on the ground to partake in the experience, with Editor-in-Chief Eugene Kim blown away by what he saw. “The experience at Electric Forest surpassed any expectations I had going in,” he shares. “It was a cataclysmic combination of high-quality music, art, and culture all mixed in one. I talked to so many people who felt that Electric Forest was their home away from home. You could feel the positive vibes swirling around the forest, centered around an appreciation of creativity.”

Musical highlights include the iconic French electronic duo Justice and the indie musical trio Khruangbin. With headlining sets that bookended the weekend, the acts highlighted Electric Forest's varied musical selections. Over at the immersive Honeycomb Stage, Arc de Soleil, led by composer and producer Daniel Kadawatha, and Dombresky brought good vibes with their sets.

But Electric Forest isn't just about music; it's also an artistic showcase designed to nourish the soul. My Modern Met favorite Daniel Popper had a strong presence with one of his signature sculptures, which transformed in the evening thanks to projection mapping by Jasper Mosher. His was one of many incredible installations that captured the imaginations of festival goers, who enjoyed this open-air museum all weekend.

Special add-on experiences rounded out the event, providing an opportunity to bond with the Forest Family over food, drinks, and wellness activities. From drag brunches to sacred sound baths, there was much to explore. Highlights for us were the Food Tour, which featured exclusive bites by the festival's restaurant partners, and the annual Buena Vida tequila tasting. More than just a tasting, it's also a competition, with bartenders showing their creative skills to create the best cocktail.

After enjoying the music, art, and food, we took a moment to unwind with a much-needed forest yoga session. This was one of many thoughtfully planned wellness events that catered to the needs of all festival goers. A sober support session, a grief workshop, and an energy cleansing session were just some of the many offerings designed to honor everyone's journeys.

For Kim, this first Electric Forest experience was a memorable one. “I talked to so many people who felt that Electric Forest was their home away from home. You could feel the positive vibes swirling around the forest, centered around an appreciation of creativity. The first forest experience is one to be treasured, but I met many others who keep going back over the years because the place is so special. The amount of hard work, thought, and love that goes into this music festival is unlike anything I've ever seen.”

This past weekend, Electric Forest brought art, magic, and music to the Michigan woods.

 

Electric Forest 2025

Photo: Alive Coverage/Electric Forest

Electric Forest 2025

Photo: Alive Coverage/Electric Forest

Thousands of festival goers came together as a Forest Family for an unforgettable immersive experience.

Electric Forest 2025

Photo: Eugene Kim/My Modern Met

Electric Forest 2025

Photo: Eugene Kim/My Modern Met

Justice and Khruangbin were standout headliners who bookended the event with their sets.

Electric Forest 2025

Photo: Alive Coverage/Electric Forest

Electric Forest 2025

Photo: Alive Coverage/Electric Forest

Electric Forest 2025

Photo: Eugene Kim/My Modern Met

Electric Forest 2025

Photo: Eugene Kim/My Modern Met

Electric Forest 2025

Photo: Eugene Kim/My Modern Met

EDM superstars, live bands, and everything in between kept the good vibes going.

Electric Forest 2025

Photo: Alive Coverage/Electric Forest

Electric Forest 2025

Electric Forest 2025

Photo: Eugene Kim/My Modern Met

But Electric Forest isn't just about music; it's also an artistic showcase designed to nourish the soul.

Electric Forest 2025

Photo: Alive Coverage/Electric Forest

Electric Forest 2025

Photo: Alive Coverage/Electric Forest

Electric Forest 2025

Photo: Alive Coverage/Electric Forest

Special add-on experiences, such as a food tour, tequila tasting, and yoga, rounded out the event.

Electric Forest 2025

Photo: Eugene Kim/My Modern Met

Electric Forest 2025

Photo: Eugene Kim/My Modern Met

Electric Forest 2025

Photo: Eugene Kim/My Modern Met

“The amount of hard work, thought, and love that goes into this music festival is unlike anything I've ever seen.”

Electric Forest 2025

Photo: Eugene Kim/My Modern Met

Electric Forest 2025

Photo: Alive Coverage/Electric Forest

Electric Forest: Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Electric Forest.

