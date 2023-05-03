Learn to Stitch Spring Florals When You Attend Our Live Virtual Embroidery Workshop

Learning to embroider is at the top of many people’s craft lists. It comes as no surprise; the time-honored art is simple in concept. But, it can be intimidating to try. What supplies do you need? How do you create a stitch? You're in luck; both of these burning questions are covered in our very first live virtual workshop event Stitching Spring hosted by My Modern Met on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. PDT (2 p.m. EDT).

My Modern Met Staff Editor Sara Barnes, who is also an embroidery artist, will show you how to stitch a spring-inspired pattern. Sign up for the workshop now for just $10, which includes the pattern. And if you can’t make the live event—that’s okay. So long as you have your virtual ticket, you’ll be able to watch a recording when the workshop is over.

The great thing about embroidery is that there is a low barrier to entry—there aren’t a lot of supplies you’ll need for it. To participate in the workshop, you’ll want to have an embroidery hoop (a four-inch hoop is recommended, as that is what Sara will be stitching on), an embroidery needle (size 5 is a standard size), and woven fabric. Natural fibers are best—think cotton, linen, or a cotton linen blend. You can also stitch on felt.

Once you sign up for the event, you’ll receive the pattern for the workshop. It’s best if you place the pattern onto the fabric beforehand, as you’ll be able to start stitching right away. There are a couple of easy ways to transfer the pattern onto the fabric.

You can use a pen and draw directly onto the fabric, whether that’s with a light box or a sunny window. Alternatively, you can print the design and stick it onto the fabric using a wash-away stabilizer. This requires a printer, but you won’t have to trace anything. Wash-away stabilizer sheets (Sulky brand is recommended) are inserted into your printer like a conventional sheet of paper. Print the design onto the sheet, cut it out, peel it from the backing, and stick it onto your fabric. You’re then ready to start stitching.

Thread colors are the last of the supplies needed to participate. The French thread brand DMC is suggested, and you can likely find its colors in your favorite craft store. You can use any hues palette you like for this workshop, although Sara will be using the following DMC colors: 3607, 554, 3731, 307, 814, 402, 3825, 906, 937, 700, and 704.

Not signed up yet? Get your ticket for only $10 and grab your supplies. We’ll see you on Saturday, May 6!

