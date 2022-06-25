Expressive Sunflowers Bloom on Vibrant Open-Impressionist Canvases

A vase of flowers is a timeless creative subject that has inspired some of the most well-known masterpieces. Perhaps most notable among them are the iconic sunflower paintings by Vincent van Gogh. With their cheerful yellow color and wavy petals, these blooms appear to possess a personality that's all their own. Oregon-based painter Erin Hanson celebrates the beautiful sunflower and the tradition of flower paintings in her latest series of Open-Impressionist works.

The Sunflower Collection “includes paintings of cut flowers in vases, wildflower blooms, and cultivated fields of sunflowers.” Hanson explores the organic shapes of sunflowers through the lens of her expressive style of painting. She applies thick brush strokes to the canvas, rendering petals, leaves, and stems with a variety of mesmerizing textures. Additionally, the bouquets are placed against vibrant backdrops such as cerulean tiles and red walls, highlighting the luster of these incredible plants.

“Hanson has been an avid fan of Impressionism since she was a young child and experienced Van Gogh's painting Irises in person and discovered that a painting could be even more colorful than nature,” her gallery tells My Modern Met. Instead of portraying flowers precisely as she sees them, Hanson enhances their appearance in unexpected and breathtaking ways. Open Impressionism—the art movement pioneered by Hanson—is a modern version of the style that uses impasto paint strokes without layering.

You can purchase available original paintings and prints from The Sunflower Collection via Hanson's website. There will be a collection reception at The Erin Hanson Gallery in McMinnville, Oregon on Saturday, June 25th from 2–6 PM.

Oregon-based artist Erin Hanson celebrates the beauty of sunflowers in her latest series of paintings.

The Sunflower Collection is inspired by the iconic bloom as well as other flowers.

Hanson—who pioneered the style of Open-Impressionism—recalls famous flower paintings from well-known artists like Vincent van Gogh and Claude Monet.

