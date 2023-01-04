Olympic Figure Skater Recreates the Iconic ’Wednesday‘ Dance on Ice

The Netflix show Wednesday has been a huge hit on the streaming service and beyond. With every day that passes, it breaks streaming records and earns new fans. According to Variety, the series accumulated 5.3 billion minutes watched in its first complete week of availability.That's why it should come as no surprise that it has inspired everything from fan art to TikTok trends. Now, it has even made it to the ice, as figure skater Kamila Valieva, who won a gold medal at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, debuted a routine which featured the now iconic dance routine the titular character performs in the fourth episode.

No Wednesday dance would be complete without a complementary goth outfit, so Valieva wore pigtails and a ruffled black dress, contrasting with her white skating boots. Her routine starts with an eerie red light, as Thing (the dismembered yet sentient hand from the Addams Family franchise) makes an appearance. As she takes center stage, the skater sports a signature Wednesday facial expression of aloofness. For the first part, she danced to the The Cramps’ “Goo Goo Muck,” reenacting Jenna Ortega's moves flawlessly. After that, the music took a more contemporary approach, as Valieva finished her performance skating to Lady Gaga's “Bloody Mary.”

The routine was performed at the 2023 Russian Figure Staking Championships. Thanks the choreography's originality and a smooth performance by Valieva, she earned the silver in the women’s senior championship division. Despite not earning the top spot, she has won the hearts of every fan who has been compelled by Wednesday's deadpan charm.

Figure skater Kamila Valieva, who won a gold medal at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, debuted a routine inspired by the Wednesday dance scene.

Watch the dance scene from Wednesday for comparison:

Kamila Valieva: Instagram

h/t: [Upworthy]

Related Articles:

Gwendoline Christie Says Her ‘Wednesday’ Role Is the First Time She Felt Beautiful on Screen

Why You Never See Wednesday Addams Blinking in the “Wednesday” Netflix Show

How Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Made a Disembodied Hand Through Practical Effects

Enchanting Photos of Ice Skaters Gliding Alongside Windmills in the Dutch Countryside