Home / Design / Creative Products

10 Chic Floating Shelves to Give Your Space a Boost

By Margherita Cole on August 4, 2022
Floating Shelves for Wall

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

It can be challenging to organize your belongings when you have a limited amount of space. Fortunately, there are numerous chic ways to embrace small space living. One of the easiest decor techniques you can incorporate into your home is floating shelves.

By installing floating shelves into your wall, you can instantly free up room on your floor and add visual interest to your wall at the same time. Plus, you can store items in mid-air. These modern alternatives to traditional shelving furniture come in a variety of sizes and styles, meaning there's definitely a version that will merge with your home decor. We've selected some of our favorite options to help you get started in your search.

Scroll down to browse our selection of floating shelves for your wall.

Looking for a way to give your space a boost? Check out these cool floating shelves.

 

Custom Floating Shelf

Floating Shelves for Wall

NookWoodworking | $25.99+

 

Rustic Farmhouse Shelf

Floating Shelves for Wall

OverTheLedge | $24.22+

 

Circular Floating Shelf

Floating Shelves for Wall

TOMAZINwoodshop | $21.72+

 

Floating Picture Ledge

 

Nursery Shelves

Floating Shelves for Wall

KROFTSTUDIO | $68.88

 

Hexagon Shelves

 

Modern White Floating Shelves

Floating Shelves for Wall

HofinaShop | $24.90+

 

Mosaic Pool Tile Floating Shelf

 

Rectangle Floating Shelf

Floating Shelves for Wall

BlueBirchDesign | $32.60+

 

Set of 2 Hanging Shelves

Floating Shelves for Wall

BASEROOTS | $22

 

Related Articles:

23 Stylish Throw Pillows That Will Give Your Home a Summer Refresh

20 Cool Throw Blankets That Will Keep You Warm (And Your Home Stylish)

10+ Stylish Bookends to Add a Creative Touch to an Ordinary Bookshelf

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Learn Amigurumi: The Adorable Art of Knitting and Crocheting Small Creatures
45 Creative Dorm Room Essentials to Express Your Personal Style
15 Best Backpacks for Campus Life You Can Find at Target
35+ Must-Have School Supplies for Creative Students
34 Cute and Creative Back-to-School Supplies to Let Your Personal Style Shine
Artist Designs Chandeliers for Your Ears That Actually Light Up

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Amazon Prime Day 2022: How to Get the Best Deals for Creative Products
40 Creative Gifts for Anyone Who Absolutely Loves Science
15+ Artsy Prints Offering a Unique Way to Honor Your Favorite Cities Across the U.S.
15 Creative Pool Floats To Have Fun Above Water This Summer
Exquisite “Book Nooks” Create Magical Worlds That Live on Your Bookshelf
Fourth of July Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]