Home / Design / Creative Products

20 Stylish Throw Pillows That Will Give Your Home a Summer Refresh

By Madeleine Muzdakis on July 11, 2021
Spring Throw Pillow Covers

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Every home needs a summer refresh. One way to bring the sunshine indoors is to add summery throw pillows to couches and beds—or even on a porch or patio. While you can always add another cushion to your collection, also consider pillow covers. They come in a variety of sizes and shapes to fit the pillows you already have. Easy to wash and change with the seasons, they add a personal touch to your space. You can find affordable, unique options on Etsy, while retail giants such as Amazon and Target sell them in handy sets.

Florals are a popular summer theme for good reason. As the real flowers bloom, they bring joy. Who says your pillows can't do the same? Nautical designs are also great for the summer months, regardless of whether you live near a body of water or not. These small touches of seafaring fun can trend preppy Yacht club-ready or casual beach house. This year, artsy pillows are a must-have for summer. Inspired by Matisse or reminiscent of watercolors, these pillow and pillow covers are bright, bold, and beautiful.

Scroll down for a curated list of the most aesthetically pleasing pillows and covers for the summer months.

Read on for throw pillows and pillow covers that will spruce up your interior design.

A Whale of a Tale

 

Farmhouse Botanicals

 

Modern Marble

Modern Marble Pillow Cover

wfrancisdesign | $22.11+

 

Flower Power

Yellow Floral Pillow

Lulangcrafts | $8.88+

 

Minimalist Daisy

 

Matisse-Inspired

 

Customizable and Nautical

 

Painted Oars

 

Shabby Chic

 

Abstract Pastels

Abstract Watercolor Pillowcases

11WHITELANE | $13.59+

 

A Rainbow of Linen

Linen Rainbow Pillow

LovelyHomeIdea | $22.92+

 

Velvet in Every Color

Velvet Throw Pillow

BurkHome | $16.06+

 

Fancy Foliage

 

Blue Ombre Mountains

 

Time to Relax

Relax Pillow

Picomodi | $23.99

 

Sunshine Daydream

Sunshine Nordic Style Pillow Cover

TheRevealShop | $12.99

 

Rose-Colored Glasses

 

Modern Farmhouse

 

Waterproof Chic

Waterproof Outdoor Cushion Covers

vigvog | $18.99

 

A Four-Piece Set

Velvet Yellow 4 Piece Pom Pom Pillow Cases

Target | $36.59

Related Articles:

20 Stylish Gifts for People Who Seriously Love Succulents

25 Summery Gifts That Will Make a Splash This Season

10 Custom Art Gifts That Dad Will Love

7 Shops Helping Raise Awareness and Funds for Mental Health Causes

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and reading while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

This Sleek Indoor Exercise Bike Looks Like a Minimalist Sculpture
These Handmade Pieces of Wood Mountain Wall Art Will Bring the Great Outdoors Into Any Home
Fourth of July Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
15 Seed and Grow Kits To Help Cultivate Your Green Thumb
Smart Helmet Designed With Style and Safety for Hi-Tech Cyclists
10 Best Western Calligraphy Workbooks to Practice Hand Lettering

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Father’s Day Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All Creative Gifts for Dad
Adorable Soy Candles of Miniature Cacti and Succulents
Surprise a Flower Child With These Freshly Picked Gifts for Nature Lovers
Stitch Your Favorite ‘Friends’ Characters With This Cool Crochet Kit
Amazon Prime Day 2021: How to Get the Best Deals for Creative Products
10+ Gifts for Painters That Aren’t Just Art Supplies

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.