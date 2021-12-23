Home / Infographic

Florence Architecture: 10 Must-See Buildings in the Historic Italian City [Infographic]

By Samantha Pires on December 23, 2021
Florence Architecture Infographic by My Modern Met

If you’re a fan of history, art, and architecture, Florence, Italy, is an absolute must-see! From the Cattedrale de Santa Maria del Fiore and the iconic dome of Florence to the art-packed Uffizi Gallery, this city will keep you inspired with tons of interesting finds.

Plus, if you are having trouble making sense of all the best sights, the latest My Modern Met infographic will help you plan your itinerary. Keep scrolling for some of our favorite architectural works in one of the three European art capitals.

You can find more helpful infographics on art, architecture, and all things culture on the My Modern Met infographic section.

Read on to plan your architecture travel itinerary to Florence, Italy!

Florence Architecture Infographic by My Modern Met

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She is also a freelance architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT and is currently earning a Master in Architecture II from the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment. You can connect with her online at @sampir.fi.
