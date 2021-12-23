Florence Architecture: 10 Must-See Buildings in the Historic Italian City [Infographic]

If you’re a fan of history, art, and architecture, Florence, Italy, is an absolute must-see! From the Cattedrale de Santa Maria del Fiore and the iconic dome of Florence to the art-packed Uffizi Gallery, this city will keep you inspired with tons of interesting finds.

Plus, if you are having trouble making sense of all the best sights, the latest My Modern Met infographic will help you plan your itinerary. Keep scrolling for some of our favorite architectural works in one of the three European art capitals.

You can find more helpful infographics on art, architecture, and all things culture on the My Modern Met infographic section.

Read on to plan your architecture travel itinerary to Florence, Italy!

Share This Infographic on Your Site:

<strong>Please include attribution to <a href="https://mymodernmet.com/">My Modern Met</a> with this infographic.</strong><br /><a href="https://mymodernmet.com/florence-architecture-infographic/"><img src="https://mymodernmet.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/florence-architecture-my-modern-met-top-artist-podcast-2.png" alt="Florence Architecture Infographic by My Modern Met" width="800px" border="0"></a>

Related Articles:

10 Facts About Filippo Brunelleschi and His Famous Dome of Florence

10 Best Places to Visit in Italy (That Aren't Venice, Florence, or Rome)

Stroll Through Art History With This Timeline of 10 Famous Sculptures [Infographic]

10 Facts About Antoni Gaudí the Creative Madman Behind La Sagrada Familia [Infographic]

10 Facts About Frank Lloyd Wright, the Most Famous American Architect [Infographic]