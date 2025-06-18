Home / Photography / Wildlife Photography

Photographer Captures Rare Photos of Flying Foxes Cooling Down in a River

By Jessica Stewart on June 18, 2025

Flying fox by Hardik Shelat

Wildlife photographer Hardik Shelat has once again shown that perseverance pays off with a series of incredible flying fox photos. Shelat photographed these exceptional animals, also known as Indian fruit bats, while they got a reprieve from the summer heat by splashing in a river. It's an exceptionally rare moment to capture, as these animals are nocturnal.

Shelat and his fellow photographers endured the scorching heat in Gujarat, India, with temperatures reaching over 110°F, to get the shots that he was after.

“It was a summer afternoon and we were on a day trip to click these amazing creatures, the fruit bat,” he tolds PetaPixel. “We waited almost two and a half hours with nothing to see in the intense heat. We were sweating it out and keeping ourselves hydrated by drinking water.”

Finally, the bats flew down from the trees to cool off, as the high temperatures forced them to make a daytime appearance to stay hydrated. For Shelat, it was a rare treat to see how active these nocturnal animals appeared, likely spurred on by the heat.

His photographs show the flying foxes, wings outstretched as they dip into the river. In photographing them, Shelat gives us a sense of their grandeur as one of the largest bats in the world. With a wingspan that stretches anywhere from 4 to 5 feet, it's an impressive sight.

For Shelat, watching them swoop down from the trees and splash into the water was a highlight that made the long wait in the heat well worth it. He hopes that viewers will appreciate the effort in giving this unique glimpse of a nocturnal animal that is active by day.

Hardik Shelat waited over two hours in scorching temperatures to photograph flying foxes cooling themselves in a river in Gujarat, India.

Flying fox by Hardik Shelat

Flying fox by Hardik Shelat

Also known as Indian fruit bats, they are nocturnal animals, but the summer heat causes them to wake and drink during the day.

Flying fox by Hardik Shelat

Hardik Shelat: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Hardik Shelat.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.