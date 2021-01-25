Home / Architecture / Houses

Stunning ‘Fold House’ Has a Sweeping Roof That Bends Like a Musical Instrument

By Samantha Pires on January 25, 2021
"Fold House" Uses Compression-Bent Wood to Blend into the Hillside

Toronto-based architecture firm PARTISANS has designed Fold House, a unique single-family home in the Hamilton, Ontario hillside. Boasting an impressively waving roof, the designers wanted the abode to blend in with the gently contoured landscape that surrounds it. The project represents a new beginning for client Scott Friedmann, who lost his family home in 2017 in a fire that forced him to rebuild. PARTISANS replaced the home with this beautifully modern nature retreat.

The main family space includes three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and shared living areas. The kitchen design was especially important to this family as Friedmann is the co-founder and executive chairman of a food company called New Skew, which helps big food companies introduce innovative new recipes. There is even a vegetable garden to help Friedmann test out new culinary ideas.

"Fold House" Uses Compression-Bent Wood to Blend into the Hillside

A massive sliding glass door on the front façade is 80 feet long and 10 feet high, ensuring that the family and their guests will stay connected to the great outdoors. PARTISANS was able to achieve the dramatic form with a 90-foot beam to support the impressive canopy. The white-oak wave was achieved using a fabrication method of bending wood through compression. It is more often used in the making of musical instruments or furniture where single wood elements must reach a dramatic curve. This architectural application is extremely unusual but creates an incredible effect for both the interior and the covered exterior spaces.

The designers also experimented with the relationship between solid and ground—or house and landscape—by creating a staircase in the lowest dip of the roof’s contour. A green roof can be accessed by following the stairs, acting as an extension of the surrounding green hills.

An important feature of Fold House is the attached guest accommodations and the elegantly minimal pool space. Half of the curving roof creates a covered outdoor approach to the pool and blurs the line between interior and exterior space, or inside and nature.

Keep scrolling to see more of Fold House’s beautiful modern interiors and nature-oriented form.

PARTISAN's Fold House is a nature retreat that uses compression-bent wood to blend into this Canadian hillside.

"Fold House" Uses Compression-Bent Wood to Blend into the Hillside"Fold House" Uses Compression-Bent Wood to Blend into the Hillside"Fold House" Uses Compression-Bent Wood to Blend into the Hillside"Fold House" Uses Compression-Bent Wood to Blend into the Hillside"Fold House" Uses Compression-Bent Wood to Blend into the Hillside"Fold House" Uses Compression-Bent Wood to Blend into the Hillside

PARTISANS: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
h/t: [designboom, Robb Report]

All images via PARTISANS.

Related Articles:

This Unique Luxury Hotel Is Camouflaged in the Grassy Nordic Landscape

House-Shaped House Is Designed as a Playful Getaway in a Secluded Forest

Architects Design a ‘City Cabin’ That Is a Tranquil Nature Getaway in the Heart of Seattle

Popular A-Frame Cabin Style Is Reimagined To Include a Clever Water Feature in Its Design

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and an architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Sunflower-Inspired House Moves Towards the Sun Just Like Plants Do
Conceptual ‘Black Villa’ Offers Unexpected Drama To a New York Forest
House-Shaped House Is Designed as a Playful Getaway in a Secluded Forest
Architects Design a ‘City Cabin’ That Is a Tranquil Nature Getaway in the Heart of Seattle
Popular A-Frame Cabin Style Is Reimagined To Include a Clever Water Feature in Its Design
Architects Design Brilliantly Colorful Domed Village on Hormuz Island

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Gorgeous South African Home Perfectly Frames Surrounding Mountain and Sea

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.