Watch a Joyful Young Fox Discover Frost for the First Time

Urban foxes have made themselves at home in towns and cities all over the world, but despite living in human environments, it’s rare for us to catch a glimpse of one. However, there’s one particular, London-based red fox that isn’t shy around people. Author Scott K. Andrews recently shared footage of an adorable young vulpine who frequently “hangs out” in his backyard. The video shows the excited fox seemingly discovering frost for the first time.

It’s often the little things in life that bring us joy, and if this fox could talk, he’d certainly agree. The little guy is captured gleefully pouncing on and rolling around in the crunchy, frosty grass. Our guess is that the texture and coldness of the lawn feels great on the fox's paws and fur. The jubilant creature is so engrossed in exploring the frosty terrain, that he doesn’t seem to mind his adoring audience, who is filming him from inside. Andrews captions the post, “The young fox who hangs out in our garden was delighted by encountering its first frost yesterday, and the unexpectedly crunchy grass.”

Check out the adorable moment in the full video below.

Author Scott K. Andrews recently shared adorable footage of a young fox enjoying frosted grass in his garden.

The young fox who hangs out in our garden was delighted by encountering its first frost yesterday, and the unexpectedly crunchy grass. @hourlyFox pic.twitter.com/V5TtZYbDld — Scott K. Andrews (@ScottKAndrews) November 4, 2021

Andrews’ tweet prompted others online to share videos and photos of the foxes in their own backyards.

Meanwhile, the fox in our garden is eating a dead rat. As interesting, but also less cute. pic.twitter.com/rpvEkFYiEw — Sophie (@Sophie_L_L) November 5, 2021

I had a family of foxes living in my shed a few months ago. They've grown up and left home now, they never call, not even a WhatsApp message. pic.twitter.com/gWDCqmYt31 — Terry Two Hoovers 💙 (@TerryTwoHoovers) November 6, 2021

I woke up to this scene one spring about 7 years ago, mum and dad were in the den on the other side of the fence. The cubs dug their way into my garden so they could play on the grass 😄 pic.twitter.com/7XLp2pJ2Q0 — Matt Ingall (@yorkshire_mat) November 6, 2021

Scott K. Andrews: Website | Twitter

