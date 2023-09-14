Freddie Mercury’s Never-Before-Seen Personal Photos Are Sold at Sotheby’s Auction

To most of the world, Freddie Mercury was a highly charismatic rockstar with a one-of-a-kind voice. But a recently uncovered collection of personal photographs has lifted the curtain on his life off stage, as well as the things that brought him joy throughout his years of stardom. Ina. recent auction called Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own, Sotheby's sold a lot featuring 265 never-before-seen photographs depicting Mercury’s private world.

The images, mostly polaroids from the 80s, had not been seen since the Queen frontman’s passing in 1991. Upon his death, the singer left his London home and all his possessions to his close friend Mary Austin. “The collection takes you deeper within the individual and the man I knew,” Austin told BBC in April. She added, “The time has come for me to take the difficult decision to close this very special chapter in my life.”

A major contrast to the iconic photographs of Mercury commanding entire stadiums, these images tell a different story about the rockstar. “They're very, very biographical, but perhaps not in the way you might expect,” David Macdonald, senior director of Sotheby's in London, told Australia's ABC News.

Macdonald, who curated the sale, explained that the images bust the mythology that has been built around Mercury. “He's sitting in the kitchen with a cat or, you know, there's a photo of a vase, or friends in the garden chatting. It's a different kind of world,” he explained.

On top of images of Christmas and birthday celebrations at his Garden Lodge mansion, the photographs show Mercury's fascination with Japan, his beloved pet cats, and some glimpses of his down time. “So much has already been written and discussed about Freddie Mercury in the past 30 years, but perhaps never before have we had the privilege of coming so close to illuminating his personal world, something only known until now by his nearest and dearest,” Macdonald added.

The auction for this lot closed on September 6, and sold for an estimate between £5,000 ($6,245) and £7,000 ($8,743). It is a testament to the public's longtime fascination with Mercury, a star who was always ahead of his time.

To browse some more images from the auction, visit Sotheby's page about this lot.

Sotheby's: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sotheby's.

