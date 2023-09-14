Home / Entertainment / Music

Freddie Mercury’s Never-Before-Seen Personal Photos Are Sold at Sotheby’s Auction

By Regina Sienra on September 14, 2023
Freddie Mercury, Queen in Concert, Magic Tour, Wembley Stadium, London, 1986. (c) Richard Young; www.richardyounggallery.co.uk

Freddie Mercury, Queen in Concert, Magic Tour, Wembley Stadium, London, 1986. (Photo: Richard Young, www.richardyounggallery.co.uk, courtesy of Sotheby's)

To most of the world, Freddie Mercury was a highly charismatic rockstar with a one-of-a-kind voice. But a recently uncovered collection of personal photographs has lifted the curtain on his life off stage, as well as the things that brought him joy throughout his years of stardom. Ina. recent auction called Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own, Sotheby's sold a lot featuring 265 never-before-seen photographs depicting Mercury’s private world.

The images, mostly polaroids from the 80s, had not been seen since the Queen frontman’s passing in 1991. Upon his death, the singer left his London home and all his possessions to his close friend Mary Austin. “The collection takes you deeper within the individual and the man I knew,” Austin told BBC in April. She added, “The time has come for me to take the difficult decision to close this very special chapter in my life.”

A major contrast to the iconic photographs of Mercury commanding entire stadiums, these images tell a different story about the rockstar. “They're very, very biographical, but perhaps not in the way you might expect,” David Macdonald, senior director of Sotheby's in London, told Australia's ABC News.

Macdonald, who curated the sale, explained that the images bust the mythology that has been built around Mercury. “He's sitting in the kitchen with a cat or, you know, there's a photo of a vase, or friends in the garden chatting. It's a different kind of world,” he explained.

On top of images of Christmas and birthday celebrations at his Garden Lodge mansion, the photographs show Mercury's fascination with Japan, his beloved pet cats, and some glimpses of his down time. “So much has already been written and discussed about Freddie Mercury in the past 30 years, but perhaps never before have we had the privilege of coming so close to illuminating his personal world, something only known until now by his nearest and dearest,” Macdonald added.

The auction for this lot closed on September 6, and sold for an estimate between £5,000 ($6,245) and £7,000 ($8,743). It is a testament to  the public's longtime fascination with Mercury, a star who was always ahead of his time.

To browse some more images from the auction, visit Sotheby's page about this lot.

As part of the Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own auction, Sotheby's sold a lot featuring 265 never-seen-before photographs of Freddie Mercury's private world.

Freddie Mercury and Elton John at Live Aid, Wembley Stadium, London, 1985. Credit_ Nils Jorgensen, Richard Young, Shutterstock

Freddie Mercury and Elton John at Live Aid, Wembley Stadium, London, 1985. (Photo: courtesy of Sotheby's)

The images, mostly polaroids from the 80s, had not been seen since Mercury's passing in 1991.

A shirtless Freddie Mercury wearing a funny hat

Photo: courtesy of Sotheby's

Personal photo of Freddie Mercury

Photo: courtesy of Sotheby's

Freddie Mercury posing with a bright red curly hair wig

Photo: courtesy of Sotheby's

Personal photo of Freddie Mercury

Photo: courtesy of Sotheby's

“The collection takes you deeper within the individual and the man I knew,” Mary Austin, who had been in possession of Mercury's belongings after his passing, told the BBC.

Singer Freddie Mercury (1946 - 1991) with his friend Mary Austin at an after-party for Queen's Wembley concerts, Kensington Roof Gardens, London, 12th July 1986. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

Freddie Mercury with his friend Mary Austin at an after-party for Queen's Wembley concerts, Kensington Roof Gardens, London, July 12, 1986. (Photo: Dave Hogan/Getty Images courtesy of Sotheby's)

“They're very, very biographical, but perhaps not in the way you might expect,” David Macdonald, senior director of Sotheby's in London, told Australia's ABC News.

Freddie Mercury in Japan. Polaroid

Freddie Mercury in Japan. Polaroid. (Photo: courtesy of Sotheby's)

Personal photo of Freddie Mercury playfully holding a folding fan in a Japanese restaurant after a concert.

A candid photograph of Freddie relaxing after a concert in a Japanese restaurant. (Photo: courtesy of Sotheby's)

Freddie Mercury in a black and white kimono

Freddie with an Adilson Santos painting, acquired while on tour in Brazil. (Photo: courtesy of Sotheby's)

“He's sitting in the kitchen with a cat or, you know, there's a photo of a vase, or friends in the garden chatting. It's a different kind of world,”he said.

Personal photo of Freddie Mercury wearing a USA sweatshirt

Photo: courtesy of Sotheby's

Personal photo of Freddie Mercury

Photo: courtesy of Sotheby's

A rare imagine from Freddie’s private album, showing some pre-concert downtime

A rare imagine from Freddie’s private album, showing some pre-concert downtime. (Photo: courtesy of Sotheby's)

©Denis O’Regan (www.denis.uk) CAPTION Freddie Mercury, Queen - Wembley Stadium 1986, Photograph by ©Denis O’Regan

Freddie Mercury, Queen at Wembley Stadium, London, 1986. (Photo: courtesy of Sotheby's)

Sotheby's: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Sotheby's.

Related Articles:

Freddie Mercury Photo at a Queen Concert Has Him Surrounded by Smoke Shaped Like the Queen

Lifelike Freddie Mercury Marionette Captivates a Crowd in Madrid

You Can Craft Your Own Crochet Freddie Mercury Doll Thanks to This Free Online Pattern

Rarely Seen Photos of Freddie Mercury with His Long-Time Love Jim Hutton

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Sir Anthony Hopkins Stuns Hotel Staff With an Impromptu Piano Performance in the Lobby
Unknown Musician Dazzles the Public by Flawlessly Playing the Guitar and Tap Dancing at the Same Time
13-Year-Old Joins a Busker in the Streets of Ireland for a Beautiful Cover of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah”
Metal Singer From ‘Disturbed’ Gets off Stage Mid-Concert to Comfort a Crying Child
Scientists Recreate a Pink Floyd Song Using Brain Activity of Listeners in New Study
Watch This Highly Skilled Drummer’s Mind-Blowing Covers of Famous Rock and Pop Songs

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Guitarist Asks Stranger To Sing With Him and Is Shocked by His Amazing Performance
Canoe Capsizes During Couple’s Engagement, Making For Even More Romantic Photos
Get to Know Hip-Hop History With This Cool Boombox Poster
Ed Sheeran Surprises and Serenades Newly Married Couple at a Karaoke Bar
Jay-Z Becomes First Black Male Recording Artist to Reach Multi-Platinum Milestone
Sinéad O’Connor’s 1992 ‘Saturday Night Live’ Photo-Ripping Controversy Explained

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.