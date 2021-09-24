Home / Crafts / Embroidery

25+ Free Cross-Stitch Patterns That You Can Start Sewing Right Now

By Sara Barnes on September 24, 2021

Cross-stitch is a fun and relaxing craft. But like all types of embroidery, you have to practice in order to get better. The only way to do that is to sew! Patterns are the easiest way to do this, as someone has already figured out where the color and stitches are going to go. But if you’re new to the activity, it might seem like a lot to invest in different patterns—especially if you’re not in love with cross-stitch (yet). Luckily, there are a lot of free cross-stitch patterns available for you to try.

By virtue of trying new patterns, you’re sure to build on basic skills and even learn new ones. Once you’ve completed a pattern, you’ll have gained confidence in stitching as well as your ability to understand how to read charts in the future. It is also sure to inspire you to try more designs at a harder skill level.

One of the best places to find free patterns is DMC, the famous French thread manufacturer. On its website, it offers free cross-stitch patterns created by artists. But, DMC isn’t the only site where you can find complementary designs. Be on the lookout for releases from makers—sometimes, they will launch free patterns, too.

Scroll down for free cross-stitch patterns that will have you stitching right away.

Want to try cross-stitch? Or looking for a new design to sew? Check out these free cross-stitch patterns.

 

Pansy Bouquet

 

Sewing Machine

 

Pink Cockatoo

 

Mermaid

 

Vida la Vida

 

Lacewing

 

Plant Pot

 

Oranges

 

Mint Herbs

 

Decorative Vase

 

Llama

 

Banana Leaf

 

Say Aloe to My Little Friend

 

Night Flora

 

Blue Ribbon

 

Black Cat

 

Gecko

 

Star Chaser

 

Gecko

 

Purple Prickly Pear

 

Mini Rainbow Heart

 

Bike With Flower

 

The Red Hat

 

Butterfly

 

Sewing Machine

Related Articles:

Get Looped Into Stitching When You Learn About the Embroidery Hoop

10 How-To Embroidery Books Filled With Creative Stitching Projects

12 Online Embroidery Classes That Make It Easy to Learn Creative Stitching of All Kinds

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Learn How to Cross-Stitch and Create Your Own Embroidered Pixel Designs
Brilliant Embroideries Capture the Expansive Beauty of the Aurora Borealis in Small Hoops
Embroidery Artist Immortalizes Ultrasound Photos by Perfectly Recreating Them With Thread
Artist Embroiders Beautiful Dried Flower Arrangements Directly Onto Tulle
Get Looped Into Stitching When You Learn About the Embroidery Hoop
Amazing Embroidery of a Bird Capturing a Fish Is So Detailed It Looks Like a Photo

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

10 Punch Needle Embroidery Kits and Patterns To Try
Ocean Embroidery Inspired by Satellite Images Showcase the Vast Beauty of the Sea
Embroidery Artist Mimics Lush Forest Landscapes Through Brilliant Stitching Techniques
Embroidered Insects With 3D Wings Look Like They Could Fly Right Off the Fabric
British Artist Stitches 3D ‘Embroidered Edibles’ That Look Real Enough To Eat
10 How-To Embroidery Books Filled With Creative Stitching Projects

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.