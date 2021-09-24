25+ Free Cross-Stitch Patterns That You Can Start Sewing Right Now

Cross-stitch is a fun and relaxing craft. But like all types of embroidery, you have to practice in order to get better. The only way to do that is to sew! Patterns are the easiest way to do this, as someone has already figured out where the color and stitches are going to go. But if you’re new to the activity, it might seem like a lot to invest in different patterns—especially if you’re not in love with cross-stitch (yet). Luckily, there are a lot of free cross-stitch patterns available for you to try.

By virtue of trying new patterns, you’re sure to build on basic skills and even learn new ones. Once you’ve completed a pattern, you’ll have gained confidence in stitching as well as your ability to understand how to read charts in the future. It is also sure to inspire you to try more designs at a harder skill level.

One of the best places to find free patterns is DMC, the famous French thread manufacturer. On its website, it offers free cross-stitch patterns created by artists. But, DMC isn’t the only site where you can find complementary designs. Be on the lookout for releases from makers—sometimes, they will launch free patterns, too.

Scroll down for free cross-stitch patterns that will have you stitching right away.

Want to try cross-stitch? Or looking for a new design to sew? Check out these free cross-stitch patterns.

Pansy Bouquet

Sewing Machine

Pink Cockatoo

Mermaid

Vida la Vida

Lacewing

Plant Pot

Oranges

Mint Herbs

Decorative Vase

Llama

Banana Leaf

Say Aloe to My Little Friend

Night Flora

Blue Ribbon

Black Cat

Gecko

Star Chaser

Purple Prickly Pear

Mini Rainbow Heart

Bike With Flower

The Red Hat

Butterfly

