The Record-Breaking Longest Living Siblings in the World All Ate This Hearty Dish Every Day

By Emma Taggart on October 17, 2025
Sardinian Minestrone

Living a long and healthy life is something we all strive for, but in certain parts of the world, people seem to have found the secret. These regions, known as Blue Zones, share common habits that promote longevity, such as strong community connections, a sense of purpose, and low stress. However, having a largely plant-based diet is what keeps these communities nourished well into old-age. In Sardinia, a known Blue Zone, locals have perfected a simple yet powerful dish that they swear by—minestrone soup.

The hearty, bean-filled broth was popularized by one Sardinian family, known as the Melis siblings, who set the world record for their incredible combined age of 818 years and 205 days. Every day, they gathered around the table to enjoy the same simple dish passed down through generations—a comforting winter soup packed with nourishing, immune-boosting ingredients.

Every family has their own version, and the recipe varies with the seasons, using whatever vegetables are available. However, it always includes its signature ingredients—beans and fregula, a uniquely Sardinian toasted semolina pasta shaped like tiny pearls.

“The more I do research on what really drives longevity, the more I realize it’s starting with a savory breakfast,” says Dan Buettner, a New York Times best-selling author and co-founder of Blue Zones Kitchen. “Most of what people think produces greater life expectancy is misguided or just plain wrong. A lot of the easiest and best things are quite literally right under our noses—especially if that thing right under our noses is a steaming bowl of minestrone.”

Made with a nourishing mix of soaked fava beans, chickpeas, and cranberry beans, the dish is rich in plant-based protein, fiber, and antioxidants. Fresh vegetables, plenty of olive oil, and fragrant herbs add even more nutrients and flavor, supporting heart health, boosting immunity, and making it the perfect comfort food for the colder months.

Want to try making your own Sardinian minestrone? Follow this recipe.

In Sardinia, locals have perfected a simple dish that helps them live longer.

Sources: Sardinian Longevity Minestrone; ‘Longest lived people' in the world have been eating this specific food every day for centuries

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
