Artist Frida Kahlo is famous for her creative self-portraits and dramatic eyebrows. The woman behind the now iconic legend is just as fascinating as her work. A communist, polio survivor, and the first Mexican artist to be included in the Louvre collections, her legacy is rich and varied. In an effort to highlight the artist in all her complexity, her estate is partnering with BTF Media to create a TV series based on her life and work.

The artist's surviving family, represented by Frida Kahlo Management, wants the series to bring a new perspective on the popular artist. “The goal is to present a unique perspective based on what her family knows about her and show how she really lived her life,” comments her great-niece Mara Romeo Kahlo. They are collaborating with BTF Media founders Ricardo Coeto and Francisco Cordero and with Hector Martinez to co-produce the series. BTF is a Spanish-language media company which has been praised for dramatic and biopic series such as the Juan Gabriel biopic Hasta que Te Conocí.

“Frida was known for her colorful self-portraits. Her self-portraits had different themes, such as her identity, her human body, and death. She was considered a hero to many because she did not allow society to get to her; instead, she used her struggles as her strength,” Coeto notes. The series will dive into lesser-known aspects of her life and work. “This project will allow Frida to be shown as a woman whose art represented empowerment, hope and power, and will allow her family to share with the audience how her legacy continues to inspire thousands of people around the world,” says Alfonso Duran, general director of Frida Kahlo Management. While Kahlo's life has been documented on page and screen, this series promises to be a new window into the life and legacy of an artistic genius.

