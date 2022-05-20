Home / Entertainment / TV

Frida Kahlo’s Estate Is Working With Producers To Create a TV Series About Her Life

By Madeleine Muzdakis on May 20, 2022
Artist’s Estate and Producer Band Together to Create Frida Kahlo TV Series

Frida Kahlo photographed in 1937 for Vogue by Toni Frissell. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

Artist Frida Kahlo is famous for her creative self-portraits and dramatic eyebrows. The woman behind the now iconic legend is just as fascinating as her work. A communist, polio survivor, and the first Mexican artist to be included in the Louvre collections, her legacy is rich and varied. In an effort to highlight the artist in all her complexity, her estate is partnering with BTF Media to create a TV series based on her life and work.

The artist's surviving family, represented by Frida Kahlo Management, wants the series to bring a new perspective on the popular artist. “The goal is to present a unique perspective based on what her family knows about her and show how she really lived her life,” comments her great-niece Mara Romeo Kahlo. They are collaborating with BTF Media founders Ricardo Coeto and Francisco Cordero and with Hector Martinez to co-produce the series. BTF is a Spanish-language media company which has been praised for dramatic and biopic series such as the Juan Gabriel biopic Hasta que Te Conocí.

“Frida was known for her colorful self-portraits. Her self-portraits had different themes, such as her identity, her human body, and death. She was considered a hero to many because she did not allow society to get to her; instead, she used her struggles as her strength,” Coeto notes. The series will dive into lesser-known aspects of her life and work. “This project will allow Frida to be shown as a woman whose art represented empowerment, hope and power, and will allow her family to share with the audience how her legacy continues to inspire thousands of people around the world,” says Alfonso Duran, general director of Frida Kahlo Management. While Kahlo's life has been documented on page and screen, this series promises to be a new window into the life and legacy of an artistic genius.

Frida Kahlo's estate is partnering with producer BTF Media to create a TV series based on the artist's fascinating life and work.

Artist’s Estate and Producer Band Together to Create Frida Kahlo TV Series

Casa Azul, the artist's former home and now a museum in her honor. (Photo: Rod Waddington via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0)

h/t: [ART News, Variety]

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Madeleine Muzdakis
