Japanese Food Artist Carves a Leaping Fish Out of a Stalk of Broccoli

By Arnesia Young on December 22, 2021
Mukimono Fruit and Vegetable Carving

Japanese food artist Gaku is known for his intricate food carvings. The meticulous artist has made a name for himself using the traditional craft of Thai fruit carving. But he also specializes in the Japanese technique known as mukimono, which involves carving images into the skins of fruits and vegetables or shaping them into elaborate forms. While he often directs his precision knife towards fruit, of late the artist has incorporated more vegetables into his art. And recently, one detailed carving of a fish made out of a fluffy stalk of broccoli has taken the internet by storm.

The broccoli fish, which took the artist about three hours to carve, appears to be mid-leap from its watery habitat. Each of its individual scales is chiseled out in detail, and the image is even complete with a shiny green fish eye. Gaku meticulously shaped its tail fin from the head of the broccoli stalk, shaving down the florets to their smooth center to mimic the flowing aquatic appendage. The artist even left on some of the buds at the ends to give the visual effect of a spraying splash as the fish jumps out of the water.

While this is one of Gaku’s more recent creations, the artist has a seemingly endless repertoire of fruit and vegetable carvings that are equally as impressive. In fact, you should see what he does with a squash. Scroll down to see more of Gaku’s incredible vegetable carvings. And for even more from the artist, follow him on Instagram.

Japanese food carving artist Gaku creates incredible artworks from fruits and vegetables.

Incredible Food Carvings by Food Artist GakuIncredible Food Carvings by Food Artist GakuMukimono Fruit and Vegetable CarvingIncredible Food Carvings by Food Artist GakuIncredible Food Carvings by Food Artist GakuIncredible Food Carvings by Food Artist Gaku

A variety of different organic shapes and forms find their way into his work.

Incredible Food Carvings by Food Artist GakuMukimono Fruit and Vegetable CarvingIncredible Food Carvings by Food Artist GakuIncredible Food Carvings by Food Artist GakuMukimono Fruit and Vegetable CarvingMukimono Fruit and Vegetable Carving

He even carves geometric patterns into his fleshy canvases.

Mukimono Fruit and Vegetable CarvingMukimono Fruit and Vegetable CarvingIncredible Food Carvings by Food Artist GakuIncredible Food Carvings by Food Artist GakuMukimono Fruit and Vegetable CarvingGaku: Instagram
h/t: [grape]

All images via Gaku.

