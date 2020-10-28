Artist Hand-Carves Unbelievable Designs and Symmetrical Patterns Into Food

Inspired by the traditional art of Thai fruit carving, Tomoko Sato crafts incredible food sculptures from everyday ingredients. She transforms apples, watermelons, sweet potatoes, turnips, and more by meticulously hand-carving intricate designs on their surfaces. From geometric patterns to elaborate motifs, each piece is a work of edible art.

Sato visited Thailand in 2004, where she learned to hone her fruit carving skills. The traditional art was originally practiced in order to decorate the banquet tables of the royal family. However, today, fruit carving is a popular craft for many food aficionados, especially during the Thai New Year (Songkran) celebrations.

Fruit and vegetable carving requires incredible skill, precision, and patience, and Sato clearly has all three. Her ever-growing portfolio showcases her boundless creativity and love for her craft. She even teaches others the art of fruit carving in Kyoto, as well as in her hometown of Fukui in Fukui Prefecture, Japan.

Scroll down to check out some of Sato’s incredible food art, and find even more on her website and Instagram.

Japanese food artist Tomoko Sato turns ordinary food and vegetables into incredibly intricate food sculptures.

She's inspired by traditional Thai fruit carving.

Each hand-carved piece is like an edible work of art.

