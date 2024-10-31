Home / Design / Creative Products

Cereal Bowl Resembling Poured Milk Adds a Splash of Fun to Breakfast

By Eva Baron on October 31, 2024

The Spilt Milk Cereal Bowl by Genuine Fred

Whether it be a vegetable slicer shaped like a cloud or ceramic cat measuring cups, there are several kitchen items that make the act of cooking and eating more whimsical. The Spilt Milk cereal bowl is one such product, and offers a playful way to start the day.

Created by Rhode Island-based design store Genuine Fred, this clever bowl resembles a splash of milk. What would otherwise be a disastrous, messy accident is now frozen in time. The bowl is composed of soft yet durable silicone, so there’s no need to cry over spilt milk in case it ends up on the floor. It’s also microwave and dishwasher safe, making it a convenient option during the morning rush.

The Spilt Milk bowl also recalls the artistic themes that underpinned the surrealist movement. Surrealists often rendered mundane subjects through a fantastical, dream-like lens, challenging pre-existing notions of reality. Salvador Dalí’s iconic melting clocks and René Magritte’s serpentine candles provide compelling evidence of how objects can warp, stretch, and become almost animate when reimagined by surrealists. With its quirky and irregular form, the Spilt Milk bowl is a contemporary example of these ideas.

Genuine Fred sells plenty of other humorous and surreal creations, too. These range from sardine erasers and a dumbbell baby rattle to ramen Post-it notes and roach-shaped bag clips. The products usually have punny names as well, such as the Gnome Brew tea infuser and the bottle stopper called Winer Dog.

“[We] focus on well-designed stuff that solves a problem, puts a smile on your face, and doesn’t cost a fortune,” says Genuine Fred. “We delight in taking everyday, functional products and turning them into something fresh and unexpected.”

Explore the Spilt Milk bowl and other amusing products on Genuine Fred’s website.

The Spilt Milk cereal bowl by Genuine Fred offers the perfect way to start your morning.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fred (@genuinefred)

Designed to look like an accident frozen in time, the bowl resembles a splash of falling milk.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fred (@genuinefred)

Genuine Fred creates plenty of other playful products, such as a tea infuser that looks like a capybara soaking in a hot bath.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fred (@genuinefred)

Their product names are also often based off puns, adding an extra layer of fun to these amusing objects.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fred (@genuinefred)

Full of charm and wit, the Spilt Milk bowl and Genuine Fred’s other products not only solve a problem, but put a smile on your face.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fred (@genuinefred)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fred (@genuinefred)

Genuine Fred: Website | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

All images via Genuine Fred.

