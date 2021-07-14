Home / Travel

This Gorgeous Region in Southern Italy Will Pay You $33,000 To Move There

By Arnesia Young on July 14, 2021
Tropea Beach in Calabria Region of Italy

Tropea Beach, a coastal town in the Calabria Region of Italy (Photo: Nemanja Peric)

Been dying to have your Hallmark moment and move to an idyllic small town in Italy? Well, now you can get paid to do it. Like some areas of the country that were offering €2,000 to attract new residents, now there are towns in Italy offering $33,000 (€28,000) to anyone who will move there. So if you’re under 40 and willing to uproot your life to relocate to a small village of fewer than 2,000 inhabitants somewhere in the southern region of Calabria, Italy, then this just might be the perfect opportunity for you.

Of course, there are a few requirements you must meet in order to receive the financial incentive. Aside from moving to the area, new residents must also agree to start a small business or fill a preexisting role in one of the specific professions needed by the towns. In addition, you must be willing to relocate to Calabria within 90 days of your application’s approval. The funds will be dispersed either in monthly installments, over two to three years, or in one lump sum to support the kickstarting of a new business.

“We've had so far a huge interest from villages and hopefully, if this first scheme works, more are likely to follow in coming years,” says Gianluca Gallo, a regional councilor in Calabria. “The goal is to boost the local economy and breathe new life into small-scale communities. We want to make demand for jobs meet supply, that's why we've asked villages to tell us what type of professionals they're missing to attract specific workers.”

Hoping to attract young people who are eager to work, the region is taking on the initiative in order to revitalize Calabria’s small communities and prevent them from dying out. So if getting paid to move to Italy sounds like a plan to you, then keep an eye out for applications—which are expected to be launched online in the coming weeks.

The Calabria region of Southern Italy is offering $33,000 to young workers willing to move there.

Calabria Italy Map

Calabria region highlighted on the map in red. (Photo: TUBS, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

So if you've been wondering how to move to Italy, now you can get paid to do it!

Region of Calabria: Website | Facebook
h/t: [CNN]

Related Articles:

This Island off the Amalfi Coast in Italy Is Shaped Like a Dolphin

Zaha Hadid Architects Slated to Design New Hyperloop System in Italy

Italy Becomes First Country to Make Climate Change Education Mandatory

10 Best Places to Visit in Italy (That Aren’t Venice, Florence, or Rome)

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Iceland Hotel Room Phone Has a Button to Request a Wake-Up Call When the Northern Lights Are Visible
This Ancient Palace on the Island of Crete Has the Oldest Throne Room in Europe
Get Close to Whales With Iceland’s First Quiet Electric Boat Tours
Amtrak Offers 30-Day Rail Pass With $200 Discount to Travel Across U.S. by Train
10 Facts About the Monumental Great Wall of China
Portugal Opens One of the Longest Pedestrian Suspension Bridges in the World

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Photographers Capture NYC’s Newly Opened ‘Little Island’ Park
Smithsonian Is Launching Epic Cruises Around the World With Expert Historians on Board
Almost Everyone in This Tiny Alaskan Town Lives Under One Roof
‘Tequila Train’ Offers Luxury All-You-Can-Drink Experience on an 11-Hour Train Ride
9 Underwater Hotel Rooms With the Most Spectacular Views of the Ocean
Sip Your Rosé While Hiking Winery to Winery on This Gorgeous Michigan Trail

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.