Highly Anticipated Studio Ghibli Theme Park Will Open in November 2022

Since 1985, Studio Ghibli has been creating beautiful and heartfelt animated films that explore diverse human experiences. While fans have been able to learn more about the collective and their movies by visiting the Ghibli Museum in Tokyo, there will soon be another place for enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the fantasy worlds. Ghibli Studio has announced via Twitter that their theme park is opening November 1, 2022.

Located within Aichi Earth Expo Memorial Park in Nagakute, Japan, the park is about a three-hour train ride away from Tokyo. It contains several lifesize installations of sets featured in their films, and exhibitions that go behind-the-scenes in the animation process. “Ghibli Park is a park that represents the world of Studio Ghibli,” it says on the website. “There are no big attractions or rides…Take a stroll, feel the wind, and discover the wonders.”

Come November, the first phase of construction will be complete, which includes Ghibli's Grand Warehouse, Hill of Youth, and Dondoko Forest. Ghibli's Grand Warehouse is “an indoor facility that stores all of the studio's secrets, from large to small artifacts and exhibits from past Studio Ghibli movies.” In addition, the Hill of Youth will include the antique shop from Whisper of the Heart called World Emporium. Lastly, visitors will find “Dondoko-do” at the top of the Dondoko Forest section, behind Satsuki and Mei's house.

Mononoke's Village and Valley of the Witches are still under construction with a tentative opening date in Fall 2023. Visit Ghibli Park's website to learn more about the theme park and how to visit.

The opening day of the Ghibli Park was announced today. pic.twitter.com/01vhPGuJgq — スタジオジブリ STUDIO GHIBLI (@JP_GHIBLI) January 27, 2022

The Ghibli Park website is now open to public. Find the latest info here leading up to the November 1st opening day. https://t.co/0GynEcdL5j pic.twitter.com/YPpVhuYido — スタジオジブリ STUDIO GHIBLI (@JP_GHIBLI) February 1, 2022

Watch this video to learn more about the theme park:

