Highly Anticipated Studio Ghibli Theme Park Will Open in November 2022

By Margherita Cole on February 3, 2022
Since 1985, Studio Ghibli has been creating beautiful and heartfelt animated films that explore diverse human experiences. While fans have been able to learn more about the collective and their movies by visiting the Ghibli Museum in Tokyo, there will soon be another place for enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the fantasy worlds. Ghibli Studio has announced via Twitter that their theme park is opening November 1, 2022.

Located within Aichi Earth Expo Memorial Park in Nagakute, Japan, the park is about a three-hour train ride away from Tokyo. It contains several lifesize installations of sets featured in their films, and exhibitions that go behind-the-scenes in the animation process. “Ghibli Park is a park that represents the world of Studio Ghibli,” it says on the website. “There are no big attractions or rides…Take a stroll, feel the wind, and discover the wonders.”

Come November, the first phase of construction will be complete, which includes Ghibli's Grand Warehouse, Hill of Youth, and Dondoko Forest. Ghibli's Grand Warehouse is “an indoor facility that stores all of the studio's secrets, from large to small artifacts and exhibits from past Studio Ghibli movies.” In addition, the Hill of Youth will include the antique shop from Whisper of the Heart called World Emporium. Lastly, visitors will find “Dondoko-do” at the top of the Dondoko Forest section, behind Satsuki and Mei's house.

Mononoke's Village and Valley of the Witches are still under construction with a tentative opening date in Fall 2023. Visit Ghibli Park's website to learn more about the theme park and how to visit.

The Studio Ghibli theme park will open on November 1, 2022.

Visitors can enjoy Hill of Youth, Ghibli Large Warehouse, and the Dondoko Forest. Some other sections, including Mononoke's Village and Valley of the Witches, will open in fall 2023.

Concept art for Ghibli's Grand Warehouse

Concept art for Hill of Youth

Construction for Dondoko Forest

Watch this video to learn more about the theme park:

Ghibli Park: Website 
Studio Ghibli: Website | Twitter 

All images via Studio Ghibli and Ghibli Park.

