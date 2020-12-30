Home / Entertainment / Movies

You Can Now Download More Than 1,000 Still Images From Studio Ghibli Films for Free

By Emma Taggart on December 30, 2020
Studio Ghibli Laputa: Castle in the Sky

“Laputa: Castle in the Sky”

An incredible amount of time and attention to detail goes into each and every Studio Ghibli film. The talented animators are known for their expertise in traditional cel animation. That means every single frame is carefully drawn by hand. It’s easy to miss details when the images move so fast. Luckily, Studio Ghibli has recently released a huge collection of 1,178 still images from its iconic films, allowing you to marvel at every hand-drawn element. The best part? Each image is available to download for free!

Studio Ghibli has been gradually releasing the free images in batches every month during 2020. When we last reported on the archive in September, the studio had just released 400 images from eight movies, including Ponyo, Spirited Away, and The Tale of Princess Kaguya. Earlier this month, the fourth batch was uploaded, which includes 50 photos from Ghibli Studio’s first ever film, Laputa: Castle in the Sky. The collection also includes 50 stills from Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind, 50 images from Only Yesterday, 50 images from The Red Turtle, and 28 stills from On Your Mark.

The fourth and most recent collection of images is perhaps the last Studio Ghibli freebie for a while. The large archive now covers every movie the studio ever produced, apart from Grave of the Fireflies, which is the only film the studio doesn’t control the rights to. Now, all that’s left to do is decide which images you want and what you’ll do with them. From framing them as art prints, to using them as your screensaver, the huge collection offers endless possibilities for celebrating your favorite anime films.

Find the entire collection of images here, where you can download as many as you like for free!

Studio Ghibli just added another 228 still images to its online archive, and they're available to download for free.

Studio Ghibli Laputa: Castle in the Sky

“Laputa: Castle in the Sky”

Studio Ghibli Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind

“Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind”

The new batch includes stills from five of the studio’s iconic films.

Studio Ghibli On Your Mark

“On Your Mark”

Studio Ghibli Only Yesterday

“Only Yesterday”

Studio Ghibli The Red Turtle

“The Red Turtle”

Studio Ghibli: Website

All images via Studio Ghibli.

