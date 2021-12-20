Home / Store

25 Creative Gifts to Wow the People Who Have Everything

By Sara Barnes on December 19, 2021
Gift Ideas for Those Who Have Everything

We all have people in our lives who are absolutely impossible to shop for. These folks seem to have it all—so what could they possibly want for a present? If you’re stumped when it comes to getting gifts for people who have everything, we’re here to help. Through My Modern Met Store, we’ve curated a collection of products that'll make it a breeze to buy for anyone in your life.

When considering what to get for your recipient, think about their hobbies and interests. Are they obsessed with their cat and do they dream of making their furry friend an Instagram star? If so, then chances are that they’ll love the wooden Cat Pile. Available in two sizes, this reverse-Jenga-style game will challenge them to stack felines high without them toppling over. Tell them to pair their kitty with the Cat Pile to create the next viral sensation.

Sometimes, it’s a challenge to give someone something when you know how much they live life in front of a screen. For the recipient who finds video games enthralling, get them offline with the innovative jigsaw puzzles by Nervous System. The design studio uses computer algorithms to create wooden puzzles that are extra challenging, like the Infinity Jigsaw Puzzle. With no beginning, end, or even set shape, the fun will never end for your friend.

Scroll down to check out some of our picks, and head to My Modern Met Store for the full collection of gift ideas for people who have everything.

Are you stumped trying to buy gifts for people who have everything? Not anymore! Check out our selections.

 

Big Wooden Cat Pile

Gifts for People Who Have Everything

Comma | $20

 

Ziggy Stardust Kokeshi Doll

Ziggy Stardust Kokeshi Doll

Sketch.Inc | $55.95

 

100 Movies Bucket List Poster

 

Animal Multi Tool

 

Cubebot Multicolored Wood

 

Snake Block Natural Wood

 

Mars Dust Globe

Mars Dust Globe by Humango

Humango | $35

 

Lyfe Levitating Flower Pot

Lyfe Levitating Flower Pot by FLYTE

FLYTE | $299

 

Frida With Flowers (Yellow Background) Paint-by-Numbers Kit

 

Infinity Jigsaw Puzzle

 

Modern Artists Socks Gift Set

Gift Ideas for People Who Have Everything

Chattyfeet | $39.95

 

Leonardo da Vinci Action Figure

 

Bob Ross Mug

 

The Kiss Candle

Gift Ideas for People Who Have Everything

Flatyz | $17.95

 

New York Map Necklace

 

Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf

Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf by Shovava

Shovava | $62

 

To Kill a Mocking Bird Clutch Bag

 

Starry Night Bag

Starry Night Bag

LOQI | $14.95

 

Wicked Witch Bookmark

 

Rainbow Joes: Series 1 Figurines

Gift Ideas for Those Who Have Everything

Brogamats | $25

 

Coffee Then Create Mug With Color Inside

Coffee Then Create Mug With Color Inside

My Modern Met | $16.95

 

Geode Jigsaw Puzzle

 

Solar System Bib Necklace

 

Deskspace Solar System Series With Sun Lamp

Solar System Series with Sun by DeskX

DeskX | $368

 

Lollipopter

 

20+ Gifts for Board Game Lovers to Have Hours of Wholesome Fun

20+ Fun and Creative Gifts for the Artist in Your Life

20+ Creative Gifts for Anyone Who Loves Frida Kahlo

20 Fun & Artsy Gifts For the Van Gogh Fan in Your Life

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes
