25 Creative Gifts to Wow the People Who Have Everything

We all have people in our lives who are absolutely impossible to shop for. These folks seem to have it all—so what could they possibly want for a present? If you’re stumped when it comes to getting gifts for people who have everything, we’re here to help. Through My Modern Met Store, we’ve curated a collection of products that'll make it a breeze to buy for anyone in your life.

When considering what to get for your recipient, think about their hobbies and interests. Are they obsessed with their cat and do they dream of making their furry friend an Instagram star? If so, then chances are that they’ll love the wooden Cat Pile. Available in two sizes, this reverse-Jenga-style game will challenge them to stack felines high without them toppling over. Tell them to pair their kitty with the Cat Pile to create the next viral sensation.

Sometimes, it’s a challenge to give someone something when you know how much they live life in front of a screen. For the recipient who finds video games enthralling, get them offline with the innovative jigsaw puzzles by Nervous System. The design studio uses computer algorithms to create wooden puzzles that are extra challenging, like the Infinity Jigsaw Puzzle. With no beginning, end, or even set shape, the fun will never end for your friend.

Scroll down to check out some of our picks, and head to My Modern Met Store for the full collection of gift ideas for people who have everything.

Are you stumped trying to buy gifts for people who have everything? Not anymore! Check out our selections.

Big Wooden Cat Pile

Ziggy Stardust Kokeshi Doll

100 Movies Bucket List Poster

Animal Multi Tool

Cubebot Multicolored Wood

Snake Block Natural Wood

Mars Dust Globe

Lyfe Levitating Flower Pot

Frida With Flowers (Yellow Background) Paint-by-Numbers Kit

Infinity Jigsaw Puzzle

Modern Artists Socks Gift Set

Leonardo da Vinci Action Figure

Bob Ross Mug

The Kiss Candle

New York Map Necklace

Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf

To Kill a Mocking Bird Clutch Bag

Starry Night Bag

Wicked Witch Bookmark

Rainbow Joes: Series 1 Figurines

Coffee Then Create Mug With Color Inside

Geode Jigsaw Puzzle

Solar System Bib Necklace

Deskspace Solar System Series With Sun Lamp

Lollipopter

