World’s Largest Indoor Godzilla Statue Is Landing at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport

By Sara Barnes on October 31, 2025

Godzilla at Haneda Airport

Imagine you’re stepping off the plane at Tokyo’s Haneda airport. You land at Terminal 3, the airport’s international wing, and are greeted by an unlikely ambassador: Godzilla! Yes, the King of Monsters will be making his home at the airport in a big way. A monumental version, measuring 131 feet long, will be placed above a section in the departure lobby on the third floor of Terminal 3. He’ll be able to lord over all of the humans scurrying to their gates and rest easy knowing he doesn’t have to condense his carry-on items into just two bags.

Making his arrival in December 2025, this will be the largest indoor Godzilla statue in the world. The designers haven’t shared which version of the kajiu will serve as their model, but the renderings provided by the airport indicate that it’s the Godzilla we saw in the 2023 film Godzilla Minus One. Its terrifying teeth and wave of bright blue spikes will trail the length of Edo Marketplace, making it an exhilarating experience to walk through the terminal.

In addition to the massive Godzilla installation, a smaller statue will welcome everyone arriving at the airport, and a colorful graphic depicting monsters throughout history will be displayed in the second-floor arrivals lobby. Taken together, the three iterations are collectively referred to as the Haneda Godzilla Global Project. They are scheduled to be in place for one year. So, if you’re flying through Haneda over the next year, watch out for him.

A massive Godzilla sculpture is landing at Tokyo’s Haneda airport in Terminal 3.

Godzilla at Haneda Airport

Making his arrival in December 2025, this will be the largest indoor Godzilla statue in the world.

Godzilla at Haneda Airport

A smaller Godzilla statue will also welcome everyone arriving at the airport.

Godzilla at Haneda Airport

A colorful graphic depicting monsters throughout history will be displayed in the second-floor arrivals lobby by the information desk.

Godzilla at Haneda Airport

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by PR Times.

