Home / Animals / Dogs

Hundreds of Golden Retrievers Meet Up in the Scottish Highlands to Celebrate 155 Years of the Breed

By Margherita Cole on July 19, 2023

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Puppy Diaries (@puppy.diaries)

This month marked a special anniversary for one of the world's most popular dog breeds. It has been 155 years since the first golden retrievers were born in the Scottish Highlands. So, in honor of this date, hundreds of goldens convened at the Guisachan House in Glen Affric to spread joy for this beautiful and beloved breed.

A video shared on Instagram shows what it looks like to have 466 golden retrievers gathered in one place at the same time, and it's safe to say that it is as happy as anyone would expect. Spread across the large green lawn are dogs in varying shades of white, yellow, and a dark ochre. Each of them seems excited to be there, and perhaps, even more thrilled at the fact that they are surrounded by so many pups.

The story of the breed's origin is said to begin at the Guisachan House in Scotland in 1868. Sir Dudley Marjoribanks is credited for breeding the first golden to fulfill his desire for a hunting dog that would be well-suited for the terrain of the Scottish Highlands. A union between a tweed water spaniel and a wavy-coated retriever resulted in the first golden pups named Primrose, Cowslip, and Crocus, whose wavy coats and splendid demeanors set the standard for the breed.

Since then, the dog has taken off in popularity and is now more commonly known as a family companion rather than a working dog.

Hundreds of golden retrievers met up at the birthplace of the breed at Guisachan Estate in the Scottish Highlands to celebrate 155 years of golden retrievers.

h/t: [People]

Related Articles:

Over 100 Golden Retrievers Will Honor Boston Marathon’s Official Dog, Spencer, Day Before Race

Golden Retrievers Bring Comfort to First Responders at Site of Florida Condo Collapse

Heartwarming Photos of Two Adorable Golden Retrievers Who Are Inseparable BFFs

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Sweet Boy Stops to Hug Every Stray Dog He Passes on His Way to School
Shelter Cat Gives a “Making Biscuits” Massage to Blind Dog Who Needs All the Love
Boy Helps Dogs Get Adopted by Giving Them Baths During His Free Time
Dog Lover Celebrates 100th Birthday Petting 200+ Dogs After Daughter Tells Community About Her Dad
Dog Owner Pays Tribute to “Goodest of Good Boys” With Box of Free Tennis Balls at the Beach
Border Collie Missing After Car Crash Is Found on a Farm Herding Sheep

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Service Therapy Dog Is Given “Dogtorate” by University of Maryland Baltimore
Puppy Falls Asleep in News Anchor’s Arms During Live Broadcast, Quickly Gets Adopted
Adorable “Buddy Holly” Crowned Winner of the 2023 Westminster Dog Show
Adorable Needle Felted Pup Portraits Burst From Picture Frames Into Real Life
Loving Pet Parent Builds a Tennis Ball Catapult So His Pup Can Always Play Fetch
Dog Mom Is Shocked to Watch Her Freshly Groomed Pup Descend Into Giant Mud Puddle

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.