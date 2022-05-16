Home / Inspiring / Good News

Incredible Group of Strangers Rush to Rescue a Woman Who Passed Out While Driving

By Sara Barnes on May 16, 2022
Someone Helping Person on the Ground

Photo: AndrewLozovyi/Depositphotos (Not a photo of the actual event.)

Emergencies can happen at any time. And when they do, it’s a miracle when the right people are there to respond. This was exemplified during a recent incident that happened at a busy intersection in Boynton Beach, Florida. A woman was driving her car towards the crossroads when she suffered a medical episode. The nearby traffic cam video captured the event, which shows her car coasting through the intersection and into oncoming traffic that was, thankfully, stopped at a stoplight.

It was the woman’s co-worker who first noticed something was wrong. They were driving in separate cars, and the co-worker saw her colleague slumped over the steering wheel. The co-worker raced out of her own car and got the attention of other drivers. Folks then left their vehicles to help stop the driver's car before it hit anyone.

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Juan Chavez was one of the do-gooders to respond to the co-worker’s pleas. “When I heard her say, ‘She's unconscious, she's unconscious,' that's when I was like, ‘I have to do something,'” he explained. Once he and the others stopped the car, they tried to get the window open. Realizing it wouldn’t budge, Chavez went to his vehicle and grabbed a tool to break the window. Other responders used a dumbbell to smash the rear passenger side window.

The driver became more responsive once the glass started breaking. The car was then put in park and pushed to a nearby 7-Eleven parking lot, where a nurse attended to the woman until the fire department arrived.

Although the identities of many of the good Samaritans are unknown, police are hoping they will come forward so that the force can recognize them for their compassion. As for the driver, she is “doing fine” after the incident. Police spoke with her employer, and she is well enough to be back at work.

A group of strangers rushed to action when a woman had a medical episode while driving.

h/t: [Neatorama]

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
