Batman Cosplayer Surprises Super Fan With Down Syndrome and Gives Him an Unforgettable Moment

Sometimes, real heroes do wear capes. Such is the case of Max Wayne, an Italian cosplayer. The man dresses up as Batman with the mission of bringing smiles to the sick, disabled, and anyone who could use a sweet moment with a superhero. And no one was more excited to meet Batman than a super fan named Gianni, who Wayne decided to surprise.

The sweet encounter was documented in a video that has since gone viral. In the clip, Gianni, an older man with Down syndrome, proudly dons a Batman shirt. He seems to be hanging around a city square when Wayne, dressed in full Batman garb, shows up from behind and places his hand on Gianni's shoulder. The older man is taken aback by the sight of his beloved hero.

At first, a bewildered Gianni scans Wayne from top to bottom, not able to believe what he's seeing. Then, he happily embraces Batman and kisses him on the cheek. The hero then gives him a present—a tiny sculpture of the Batman logo, which inspires Gianni to jump into his arms again.

“Today I have one more friend and his name is Gianni,” Wayne wrote on Instagram. The moment even inspired some fan art, which Wayne has also shared on social media.

But that wasn't the end of the road for Batman and Gianni. When Wayne visited New York to spread joy, he had his friend in mind.

“[Gianni] had two dreams. The first was to meet Batman. The second was to go to America. I managed to make the first one but I felt indebted because his grace to us,” Wayne wrote. “And then I thought. Will I be able to grant the second wish? Partly yes. I couldn't really take you with me to America but. I succeeded virtually.”

To mark Gianni's birthday, Wayne had his video with the man projected on a screen in Times Square. “Congratulations, Gianni,” he said.

Wayne continues to bring the magic of Batman to fans of all ages. To stay up to date with him, you can follow Max Wayne on Instagram.

