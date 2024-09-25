Home / Inspiring / Good News

Batman Cosplayer Surprises Super Fan With Down Syndrome and Gives Him an Unforgettable Moment

By Regina Sienra on September 25, 2024

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Max Wayne (@maxwaynebatman)

Sometimes, real heroes do wear capes. Such is the case of Max Wayne, an Italian cosplayer. The man dresses up as Batman with the mission of bringing smiles to the sick, disabled, and anyone who could use a sweet moment with a superhero. And no one was more excited to meet Batman than a super fan named Gianni, who Wayne decided to surprise.

The sweet encounter was documented in a video that has since gone viral. In the clip, Gianni, an older man with Down syndrome, proudly dons a Batman shirt. He seems to be hanging around a city square when Wayne, dressed in full Batman garb, shows up from behind and places his hand on Gianni's shoulder. The older man is taken aback by the sight of his beloved hero.

At first, a bewildered Gianni scans Wayne from top to bottom, not able to believe what he's seeing. Then, he happily embraces Batman and kisses him on the cheek. The hero then gives him a present—a tiny sculpture of the Batman logo, which inspires Gianni to jump into his arms again.

“Today I have one more friend and his name is Gianni,” Wayne wrote on Instagram. The moment even inspired some fan art, which Wayne has also shared on social media.

But that wasn't the end of the road for Batman and Gianni. When Wayne visited New York to spread joy, he had his friend in mind.

“[Gianni] had two dreams. The first was to meet Batman. The second was to go to America. I managed to make the first one but I felt indebted because his grace to us,” Wayne wrote. “And then I thought. Will I be able to grant the second wish? Partly yes. I couldn't really take you with me to America but. I succeeded virtually.”

To mark Gianni's birthday, Wayne had his video with the man projected on a screen in Times Square. “Congratulations, Gianni,” he said.

Wayne continues to bring the magic of Batman to fans of all ages. To stay up to date with him, you can follow Max Wayne on Instagram.

A cosplayer known as Max Wayne surprised a Batman super fan, creating an unforgettable memory for him.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Max Wayne (@maxwaynebatman)

He then visited New York and virtually fulfilled Gianni's wish to be in America by projecting their video in Times Square.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Max Wayne (@maxwaynebatman)

Here's the original encounter between Gianni and Wayne.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Max Wayne (@maxwaynebatman)

The sweet moment has even inspired some fan art.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Aldrin Nery (@aldrin)

Max Wayne: Instagram | TikTok

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
