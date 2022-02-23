Google App Uses Artificial Intelligence to Find Your Pet’s Look-Alike in Art History

In 2018, Google put their impressive artificial intelligence to use in a new way. People took selfies and uploaded snaps on the Google Arts & Culture app. The app then analyzed your appearance and found doppelgängers throughout hundreds of years of art history. Even celebrities jumped on the trend by posting their unlikely look-alikes. Now, your beloved pets can use the app with a new feature called Pet Portraits. Like the human version, AI matches your pup or kitten to similar creatures depicted in the 10,000 works of art in the app's database.

To try the app for yourself, simply download the Google Arts & Culture app on your device from Google Play or the App Store. Click on the camera icon and you will find an option for Pet Portraits. Then, simply snap a clear shot of your pet or upload one from your photo library. The algorithm next searches for their likeness among its vast archive of artwork found in museums around the world.

The results vary by percent “match” to your furry friend. You can download the cute comparisons or follow the links to the artwork to learn more. The examples below show the historical antecedents of the author's beloved pets. Try it on your own horse, reptile, cat, or dog. While the algorithm has difficulty with rodents, you will be surprised by how many types of animals have made appearances in artwork—from cats and birds in Japanese prints to ferrets in medieval European portraits. Explore and enjoy while curating your own pet-themed “exhibit” of artworks on the app today.

The Google Arts & Culture app allows you to take a photo of your pet and find their look-alike in art history.

The app uses artificial intelligence to search a database of over 10,000 works of art spanning hundreds of years.

It then suggests the furry friends that look most like your cat, dog, horse, etc.

If you like, you can do a similar search to find your own doppelgänger in paintings and prints.

h/t: [Open Culture]

All animal images by Madeleine Muzdakis / My Modern Met.

