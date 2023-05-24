Home / Inspiring / Good News

93-Year-Old Grandmother Finishes Visiting All 63 U.S. National Parks With Her Grandson

By Margherita Cole on May 24, 2023

From the deserts of Southern California to the lush forests of Alaska, the U.S. possesses an incredible diversity of nature. For most of her life, Joy Ryan never saw the landscape beyond her home state of Ohio. Then, when she was in her mid-eighties, her grandson Brad Ryan decided to take her on a journey to all of the U.S. National Parks—a mission that ultimately took eight years to complete. At the age of 93, Grandma Joy has finally seen all 63 parks, ending the monumental feat in the National Park of American Samoa.

“When I learned she had never seen the great wildernesses of America—deserts, mountains, oceans, you name it—I thought that was something that would haunt me if I didn't intervene in some way,” Brad says. This idea sparked their first trip to the Great Smoky Mountains. However, once they were on the road, Brad realized that they could visit more parks that were nearby, and their trips multiplied from there. Over the years, they managed to see all of the famous sights at Yosemite, the Grand Canyon, the Redwoods, and so on. But Brad relishes the time spent with his grandmother just as much as the stunning places they were able to visit.

Despite Grandma Joy's older age, she was able to hike mountains and do white water rafting. Brad compliments her zeal for life as the key to her good health. She expresses gratitude for each new day and is always excited for the next adventure. Finally, their long journey across the U.S. came to an end with American Samoa. “It's about 6,700 miles from Ohio, where we live. It's the only U.S. National Park that's south of the equator. Way out in the South Pacific. It's a long haul, but we're excited to go,” Brad explains. “We can enjoy the beach, we can enjoy the beautiful tropical paradise. But as we've come to learn from the rangers that work there, American Samoa is an island community that is very firmly rooted in family. And I think that there's a bit of a poetic beauty to ending it there as well.”

The pair shared a photo of them posing in front of the 63rd sign and they were all smiles at the accomplishment. Grandma Joy was even given a certificate by the park rangers which stated she has visited all of the U.S. National Parks. “I thank the Lord every morning for giving me another day,” Grandma Joy shares. “And it's your choice whether you're going to have a grumpy day or a sunny day. So, smile at everybody, and let everybody know you're having a whale of a time.” While her tour of the U.S. has come to a close, she and her grandson are not done traveling. Next up, they have their sights set on Kenya.

Keep up with Grandma Joy's travels by following her on Instagram.

Grandma Joy Ryan has finished seeing all 63 U.S. National Parks with her grandson Brad Ryan.

She began the adventure at the age of 85, after her grandson Brad Ryan learned she had not seen the ocean or mountains.

Over the course of eight years, the pair traveled together across the U.S. to see the numerous National Parks.

From Yosemite to Yellowstone to the Grand Canyon, they covered every corner of the American landscape.

Grandma Joy made the most of these trips by hiking and even participating in white water rafting.

Brad also got to enjoy one-on-one time with his grandmother, deepening their relationship.

The duo finally ended their road trip in the National Park of American Samoa.

Brad Ryan and Grandma Joy: Instagram | Facebook
h/t: [CBS News]

All images via Brad Ryan and Grandma Joy Ryan.

Related Articles:

National Park Service Releases Free Crochet Patterns for Adorable Fish Plushies

Grandson Takes His Grandmother on an Epic Adventure to Visit All 63 National Parks in the U.S.

Designer Creates Hilarious Travel Posters for America’s National Parks Based on Their 1-Star Reviews

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Puppy Falls Asleep in News Anchor’s Arms During Live Broadcast, Quickly Gets Adopted
Robert Irwin Shares the Joys of “Uncle Life” Alongside Niece in Adorable Selfie
Legendary Sir David Attenborough Celebrates His 97th Birthday
Man Leaves a Job Interview and Rescues a Baby in a Runaway Stroller, Lands the Job Soon After
Struggling London Marathon Runner Gets Help From Fellow Athletes To Finish the Race
Father Takes Son on 15-Minute Coffee Dates Every Day to Help Him Adjust to Going to Pre-K

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

105-Year-Old WWII Veteran With No Living Relatives Receives Over 3,000 Birthday Cards
Inspiring 84-Year-Old Is Working Towards Her GED After Her Husband Passed Away
100-Year-Old WWII Veteran Is Invited to Ride in a Fire Truck for His Milestone Birthday
Navajo Technical University Becomes First Tribal University With a PhD Program
Family Adopts “Unicorn” Dog With Bump On Her Head
Former Sanitation Worker to Earn Harvard Law Degree and Celebrate by Giving Back

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.