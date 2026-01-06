Learn How To Hand Letter Your New Year’s Resolutions in This Online Class

With the new year in full swing, you’ve likely made your resolutions for 2026. Maybe you scribbled them in a notebook or jotted them down in your Notes app. But there’s another way to honor your goals for this year: write them down in an aesthetically pleasing way and display them in your workspace, bedroom, or anywhere you want a reminder for the next 360-ish days. Helping you make this happen is an uplifting class available exclusively on My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform. Titled Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase, lettering artist Danison Fronda will teach you the basics of hand lettering and how to cultivate your writing style.

In the one-hour online class, Fronda will introduce you to the basics, including the tools you will use. Once you’re comfortable with the supplies, he’ll demonstrate the foundation strokes as you practice the alphabet together on downloadable practice sheets. You’ll learn to draw letters—yes, draw!—which will give you the confidence to complete your hand lettering project. You can follow along with Fronda’s chosen phrase of “I am still learning,” or use this as an opportunity to letter your new year’s word or resolution(s).

Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase is available to watch now on My Modern Met Academy. Once you purchase the course, it will forever be in your class library to refer to all year long.

