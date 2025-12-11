Home / News

Hokusai’s ‘The Great Wave’ Sells for Record-Breaking $2.8 Million

By Emma Taggart on December 11, 2025
The Great Wave off Kanagawa

The Great Wave off Kanagawa (Photo: Katsushika Hokusai via Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

Katsushika Hokusai’s Under the Wave off Kanagawa (also known as The Great Wave) is arguably one of the most recognizable works of art from Japan’s Edo period. The woodblock print from the artist’s Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji series has captivated global art lovers for generations, so, when it appeared at a recent Sotheby’s auction, it sparked a wave of excitement. The masterpiece went on to achieve a record-breaking result, selling for HK$21.7 million (US$2.8 million), which was almost three times the high estimate.

The “well-preserved” early print of The Great Wave was part of the Masterpieces of Asian Art from the Okada Museum of Art Auction in Hong Kong in November 2025. With all lots sold, the event is considered one of the most significant Asian art auctions in recent history, and the total sales reached an astonishing $88 million. Other items included Fukagawa in Snow by Kitagawa Utamaro, which sold for a record-breaking $7.1 million. The sale also featured rare ceramic works by some of the most influential pottery masters from across Japan, China, and Korea, spanning the last 3,000 years.

The impressive collection was curated over 30 years by Kochukyo Co., Ltd., the respected art dealership founded by Hirota Matsushige which has advised museums and private collectors since 1924. Sotheby’s said in a statement, “The Okada collection stands at the liminal space between the classical and the modern, the monumental and the intimate, the understated and the refined, inviting viewers to reflect on the dynamic artistic dialogue and shared quest for beauty and meaning that binds all three great civilizations of East Asia.”

First printed around 1831, The Great Wave is thought to have had about 8,000 impressions produced, but only around 130 are known to survive today. “No other Japanese print is more internationally renowned, occupying an iconic place in modern visual culture,” says Sotheby’s. “The perfect balance of the composition, combined with the universally understood concept of the struggle of man against the monumental forces of nature are elements that contribute to its enduring popularity.”

Find out more about the history of The Great Wave woodblock print.

Source: New Auction Record Set for Iconic Japanese Print “The Great Wave” | Sotheby’s

