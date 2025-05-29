London Hotel Serves Afternoon Tea Featuring Cakes Inspired by Hokusai’s Iconic Woodblock Prints

Afternoon tea is a classic British tradition, but the Rosewood Hotel in London has elevated it into a literal art form. Their Art Afternoon Tea at Mirror Room is a visually stunning, immersive experience inspired by the legendary Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai. Famous for his woodblock prints, Hokusai’s most celebrated works have been reimagined as a collection of elaborate art cakes that are almost too beautiful to eat.

Curated by Executive Pastry Chef Mark Perkins, the menu includes a lemon chiffon cake featuring Hokusai’s The Great Wave off Kanagawa print from his Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji series. There’s also a pink, Cherry Blossoms and Warbler-themed Japanese roll cake made of sakura cherry jelly, sencha-infused ganache, and yuzu chocolate. There’s even an edible Mount Fuji, inspired by Hokusai’s celebrated Thunderstorm Beneath the Summit print. These sculptural treats come with a selection of sandwiches, pastries, champagne, and all kinds of tea.

Additionally, Perkins created a luxury, limited-edition chocolate egg for Easter. Inspired by Hokusai's Great Wave, the dark chocolate egg filled with hazelnut and almond praline is sprayed with cocoa butter and airbrushed to depict the iconic artwork.

“As a pastry chef, I'm always curious and try to draw inspiration from things that surround me,” says Perkins. “Rosewood London's quirky interiors reflect the British capital's history, culture, and sensibilities, featuring the works of some of the world's most renowned artists, with contemporary pieces complemented by more traditional art throughout the hotel.”

My Modern Met's editor-in-chief, Eugene Kim, got a real taste of the art-inspired experience firsthand: “Situated at the beautiful Rosewood Hotel in London, the Hokusai-Inspired Art Afternoon Tea was such a fun and memorable experience. Rosewood London's Mirror Room is immaculate and the quality of the snacks and teas were at the highest level. The art and creativity displayed on the desserts were especially unique and well executed. What a wonderful way to catch up with family or friends in a unique setting, especially for those who appreciate fine art.”

Take a look at what’s in store at Rosewood’s Art Afternoon Tea below—and if it whets your appetite, you can book a table directly on the hotel’s website.

