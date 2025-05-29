Home / Travel

London Hotel Serves Afternoon Tea Featuring Cakes Inspired by Hokusai’s Iconic Woodblock Prints

By Emma Taggart on May 29, 2025

Hokusai-Inspired Art Afternoon Tea by Rosewood, London

Afternoon tea is a classic British tradition, but the Rosewood Hotel in London has elevated it into a literal art form. Their Art Afternoon Tea at Mirror Room is a visually stunning, immersive experience inspired by the legendary Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai. Famous for his woodblock prints, Hokusai’s most celebrated works have been reimagined as a collection of elaborate art cakes that are almost too beautiful to eat.

Curated by Executive Pastry Chef Mark Perkins, the menu includes a lemon chiffon cake featuring Hokusai’s The Great Wave off Kanagawa print from his Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji series. There’s also a pink, Cherry Blossoms and Warbler-themed Japanese roll cake made of sakura cherry jelly, sencha-infused ganache, and yuzu chocolate. There’s even an edible Mount Fuji, inspired by Hokusai’s celebrated Thunderstorm Beneath the Summit print. These sculptural treats come with a selection of sandwiches, pastries, champagne, and all kinds of tea.

Additionally, Perkins created a luxury, limited-edition chocolate egg for Easter. Inspired by Hokusai's Great Wave, the dark chocolate egg filled with hazelnut and almond praline is sprayed with cocoa butter and airbrushed to depict the iconic artwork.

“As a pastry chef, I'm always curious and try to draw inspiration from things that surround me,” says Perkins. “Rosewood London's quirky interiors reflect the British capital's history, culture, and sensibilities, featuring the works of some of the world's most renowned artists, with contemporary pieces complemented by more traditional art throughout the hotel.”

My Modern Met's editor-in-chief, Eugene Kim, got a real taste of the art-inspired experience firsthand: “Situated at the beautiful Rosewood Hotel in London, the Hokusai-Inspired Art Afternoon Tea was such a fun and memorable experience. Rosewood London's Mirror Room is immaculate and the quality of the snacks and teas were at the highest level. The art and creativity displayed on the desserts were especially unique and well executed. What a wonderful way to catch up with family or friends in a unique setting, especially for those who appreciate fine art.”

Take a look at what’s in store at Rosewood’s Art Afternoon Tea below—and if it whets your appetite, you can book a table directly on the hotel’s website.

The Rosewood Hotel in London hosts the Art Afternoon Tea, a beautiful and immersive experience inspired by legendary Japanese artist Katsushika Hokusai.

Hokusai-Inspired Art Afternoon Tea by Rosewood, London

Hokusai-Inspired Art Afternoon Tea by Rosewood, London

Hokusai’s most celebrated woodblock prints have been reimagined as a collection of elaborate art cakes that are almost too beautiful to eat.

Hokusai-Inspired Art Afternoon Tea by Rosewood, London

Hokusai-Inspired Art Afternoon Tea by Rosewood, London

Rosewood London: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Rosewood London.

Related Articles:

Hokusai’s ‘The Great Wave’ Is Now on View at the Art Institute of Chicago Galleries

Opulent Tiara From Early 20th Century Inspired by Hokusai’s ‘Great Wave off Kanagawa’

Hokusai’s Iconic ‘The Great Wave off Kanagawa’ Is Featured on Japanese Banknotes

20 Charming Tea Infusers That Are Brewing With Creativity

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

New Frida Kahlo Museum Honoring the Artist’s Family Life To Open in Mexico City
Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation Launches Cruise To Set Sail Across All 5 Great Lakes
Charming Observatory Is Disguised as R2-D2 to Welcome Star Wars Lovers in Spain
The Ritual of the Voladores: An Ancestral Ceremony Performed by Daring “Flying Men” in Mexico
This Japanese Airport Hasn’t Lost a Bag In 30 Years—Here’s How
Watch How the “Explosion of the Cart” Unleashes a Fiery Easter Tradition in Italy

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Maison Heler: The 9-Story Hotel With a 19th-Century Mansion on Top Is Now Open for Bookings
Emirates Will Soon Become the World’s First Autism-Certified Airline
These Air Taxis Could Take You From Heathrow Airport to Central London in Only 8 Minutes
My Modern Met’s Art + Culture Guide to Phoenix
$8 Billion Tunnel Will Connect Denmark and Germany, Cutting Travel Time in Half
Singapore Is Giving Away 60 Round-Trip Flights for U.S. Travelers Ready to Explore the City State

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.