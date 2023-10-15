Home / Design

This New e-Scooter by Honda Blends Style and Mobility With Its Foldable Design

By Regina Sienra on October 15, 2023
Honda Motocompacto

As cities become more dense, transportation becomes a bit more complicated. In an effort to widen the variety of options available, Honda has launched their own version of the e-scooter. The Honda Motocompacto boasts all the advantages of an electric scooter, with the added bonus of a foldable design that can be carried on public transit and stored easily in small spaces.

The Honda Motocompacto is heavily inspired by the Motocompo, a small, foldable motorcycle designed to fit in the trunk of a car. However, the smaller Motompacto is seen as a “first and last mile” solution, perfect for going from your home to the subway, or a quick trip to the grocery store. It has a maximum speed of 15 mph and a zero-emissions range of up to 12 miles. Adding to its practicality, the Motocompacto can be fully charged in just 3.5 hours in both the folded and ready-to-ride configuration using a common 110 v outlet.

This clever e-scooter's most commendable feature is its foldability. When not in use, the rider can easily tuck in the handles, seat, and wheels inside Motocompacto's body, turning it into its own carrying case. With folded measurements of 29.2 x 21.1 x 3.7 inches, bringing it with you may not be as easy as placing it inside a backpack, but it also features a welded steel lock loop that is compatible with most bike locks.

Among its other features to guarantee rider comfort are its cushy seat, secure grip foot pegs, on-board storage, a digital speedometer, a charge gauge, and a comfortable carry handle. On top of that, a dedicated phone app enables riders to adjust their personal settings, including lighting and ride modes, via Bluetooth.

If the all-white look of the Motocompacto is making your artistic side tingle, you'd be happy to know that it was designed as a blank canvas, ready to be personalized. Whether you add your own decals and stickers or a custom skin, the possibilities are endless. For those hoping for a complete look, a line of branded Motocompacto accessories will also be available, including a helmet, backpack, apparel, and more.

The Honda Motocompacto will hit Honda and Acura automobile dealers in November with a price tag of $995. You can also order one through Honda Motocompacto's website.

The Honda Motocompacto boasts all the advantages of an electric scooter, with the added advantage of a foldable design.

Honda Motocompacto

The Honda Motocompacto is heavily inspired by the Motocompo, a small, foldable motorcycle designed to fit in the trunk of a car.

Woman riding a Honda Motocompacto

However, the smaller Motompacto is seen as a “first and last mile” solution, perfect for going from your place to the subway, or a quick trip to the grocery store.

Honda Motocompacto on the beach

It has a maximum speed of 15 mph and a zero-emissions range of up to 12 miles.

Honda Motocompacto

Adding to its practicality, the Motocompacto can be fully charged in just 3.5 hours in both the folded and ready-to-ride configuration using a common 110 v outlet.

Honda Motocompacto

When not in use, the rider can easily tuck the handles, seat, and wheels inside Motocompacto's body, turning it into its own carrying case.

Details of Honda Motocompacto Details of Honda Motocompacto Details of Honda Motocompacto Honda Motocompacto

Honda: Website | Instagram

All images via Honda

Related Articles:

Vespa Announces Price of Electric Scooter and Starts Pre-Orders

Honda and MUJI Collaborated on New Electric Bike That Blends Function With Style

Honda’s U3-X is the Human Transportation Device From the Future!

This Sleek Indoor Exercise Bike Looks Like a Minimalist Sculpture

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Luxury “Houseyacht” Redefines Living on the Water
Costco Is Now Selling 1-Ounce Gold Bars for Under $2,000
Artist Reimagines Whales as High-Tech Steampunk Cities Roaming the Ocean
Artist Duo Shoot 10,000 Volts of Electricity Through a Pieces of Wood To Create Their Striking Designs
The Automatic Shirt Flapper Is a Hysterical-Looking Gadget That Actually Works at Keeping You Cool
Cyberpunk Restaurant in Japan Serves Vacuum-Packed Burgers and Sake Made From Seahorses

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Baseball Player Steps up to the Plate With a Bat That Looks Like a Giant Pencil
How the Memphis Movement Went Against “Good Taste” To Inspire Designers Today
This Transparent Beehive Lets Beekeepers See the Bees at Work
This Simple Effective Design Is Saving Homes From Floodwaters
New Book Showcases the Legendary Career of Venetian Glass Artist Lino Tagliapietra
Adorable Train Redesigned With Sacred Nara Deer Decor Is a Big Hit in Japan

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.