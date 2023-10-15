This New e-Scooter by Honda Blends Style and Mobility With Its Foldable Design

As cities become more dense, transportation becomes a bit more complicated. In an effort to widen the variety of options available, Honda has launched their own version of the e-scooter. The Honda Motocompacto boasts all the advantages of an electric scooter, with the added bonus of a foldable design that can be carried on public transit and stored easily in small spaces.

The Honda Motocompacto is heavily inspired by the Motocompo, a small, foldable motorcycle designed to fit in the trunk of a car. However, the smaller Motompacto is seen as a “first and last mile” solution, perfect for going from your home to the subway, or a quick trip to the grocery store. It has a maximum speed of 15 mph and a zero-emissions range of up to 12 miles. Adding to its practicality, the Motocompacto can be fully charged in just 3.5 hours in both the folded and ready-to-ride configuration using a common 110 v outlet.

This clever e-scooter's most commendable feature is its foldability. When not in use, the rider can easily tuck in the handles, seat, and wheels inside Motocompacto's body, turning it into its own carrying case. With folded measurements of 29.2 x 21.1 x 3.7 inches, bringing it with you may not be as easy as placing it inside a backpack, but it also features a welded steel lock loop that is compatible with most bike locks.

Among its other features to guarantee rider comfort are its cushy seat, secure grip foot pegs, on-board storage, a digital speedometer, a charge gauge, and a comfortable carry handle. On top of that, a dedicated phone app enables riders to adjust their personal settings, including lighting and ride modes, via Bluetooth.

If the all-white look of the Motocompacto is making your artistic side tingle, you'd be happy to know that it was designed as a blank canvas, ready to be personalized. Whether you add your own decals and stickers or a custom skin, the possibilities are endless. For those hoping for a complete look, a line of branded Motocompacto accessories will also be available, including a helmet, backpack, apparel, and more.

The Honda Motocompacto will hit Honda and Acura automobile dealers in November with a price tag of $995. You can also order one through Honda Motocompacto's website.

The Honda Motocompacto boasts all the advantages of an electric scooter, with the added advantage of a foldable design.

The Honda Motocompacto is heavily inspired by the Motocompo, a small, foldable motorcycle designed to fit in the trunk of a car.

However, the smaller Motompacto is seen as a “first and last mile” solution, perfect for going from your place to the subway, or a quick trip to the grocery store.

It has a maximum speed of 15 mph and a zero-emissions range of up to 12 miles.

Adding to its practicality, the Motocompacto can be fully charged in just 3.5 hours in both the folded and ready-to-ride configuration using a common 110 v outlet.

When not in use, the rider can easily tuck the handles, seat, and wheels inside Motocompacto's body, turning it into its own carrying case.

Honda: Website | Instagram

All images via Honda

Related Articles:

Vespa Announces Price of Electric Scooter and Starts Pre-Orders

Honda and MUJI Collaborated on New Electric Bike That Blends Function With Style

Honda’s U3-X is the Human Transportation Device From the Future!

This Sleek Indoor Exercise Bike Looks Like a Minimalist Sculpture