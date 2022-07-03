Amazing Detailed Dioramas Look Like Live-in Corners of Urban Environments

Palm-sized shops look real enough to visit in the work by Abdulrahman Eid. Based in Turkey, this diorama artist specializes in bringing lived-in corners of cities to life. He sculpts and paints detailed replicas of architectural structures as well as the many objects that go along with them.

Many of Eid's dioramas capture a façade of a building with a small open storefront below. Not only does he render each building realistically—paying attention to the ornamental style—but he also creates numerous tiny figurines to place inside the boutique. Some of these items include patterned rugs, metal lamps, and plates with intricate designs.

What makes Eid's pieces really shine is their aged appearance. He adds “worn-looking” details to the architecture and objects to give the appearance of a world that is actually inhabited by people. In fact, one of the only clues that Eid's dioramas are in fact sculptures is the inclusion of his hand in the photo. Otherwise, these tiny worlds could be easily mistaken for reality.

Artist Abdulrahman Eid creates amazing dioramas inspired by real places.

They feature numerous tiny details like carpets and antiques.

