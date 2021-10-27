Home / Podcast

Illustrator Nikkolas Smith on Being an ARTivist and Going Viral [Podcast]

By My Modern Met on October 27, 2021
Nikkolas Smith's REFLECT

“Reflect” by Nikkolas Smith

Illustrator and ARTivist Nikkolas Smith creates powerful images that inspire important conversations around social justice. From Michelle Obama to Janet Jackson, his work has been shared by some of the most well-recognized names on the planet. You may have seen his heartfelt portrait of George Floyd circulating on social media in the wake of his murder by police in mid-2020, or his illustration of Martin Luther King Jr. in a hoodie to express solidarity shortly after the killing of Trayvon Martin.

This week on the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast, we dive into Nikkolas Smith’s creative process and how through his ARTivism, he wishes to make a difference and give a voice to the voiceless. The “impact” theme of season two is strong in this episode as Nikkolas talks about using his art to make the future a better place for his son. In addition, Nikkolas answers your listener questions, sharing advice for other artists of color looking to make money from their art.

This is a great episode for any artist or art lover wanting to know more about sparking conversations and empowering marginalized groups with their work. Nikkolas Smith’s story shows how art can be more than a beautiful drawing on a page or a stunning painting on a canvas; but also, it could be the catalyst for meaningful social change.

Listen to our chat with illustrator Nikkolas Smith on creating art with a purpose.

Watch the interview on YouTube to see the incredible artwork we discuss with Nikkolas Smith.

"Portrait of George Floyd" by Nikkolas Smith

"The 1619 Project: Born on the Water" By Nikkolas Smith

“The 1619 Project: Born on the Water” by Nikkolas Smith

Nikkolas Smith: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to use photos by Nikkolas Smith.

