Sleek Portable Tub Allows for Cold Plunge Therapy on the Go

By Jessica Stewart on August 24, 2022
Inergize Portable Cold Plunge Tub

Plunging into cold water as a way to reduce stress, boost immunity, and relieve aching muscles is a practice that has been around since ancient times. But as cold plunge therapy becomes increasingly mainstream, many enthusiasts are looking for ways to enjoy the benefits even when they are on the go. That's where the Inergize portable cold plunge tub comes in.

Created by a former mechanical engineer and cold plunge enthusiast, Inergize is a compact tub that can be setup in just 15 minutes. At 30-inches deep, the tub is designed to give a good soak even to the tallest athletes. And if you want to pack up and go, you can just drain the tub with a garden hose, deflate it, and store it in a bag. Since it weighs just 25 pounds when broken down, it's quick and easy to move.

The tub comes with a powerful chiller that brings the water temperature down to 37°F in just two and a half hours. And the water will remain fresh and clean for months thanks to a system that filters water seven times in one hour and a UVC light that kills bacteria.

Inergize Portable Cold Plunge Tub

There is even an app that allows users to control the chiller remotely. This way, the water will always be the perfect temperature when you are ready to plunge. The system is rated for outdoor use, so Inergize can even be set up in the great outdoors.

After several successful test events, founder Ciaran Flanagan was ready to put Inergize to the test on Indiegogo. After funding the campaign in just over 30 minutes, the momentum has continued to grow. With so many health benefits associated with cold plunge therapy, this should come as no surprise.

Increased focus, reduced stress, improved blood circulation, and anti-inflammatory effects are just some of the reasons that more people are taking the cold plunge. Whether you are already an enthusiast or want to get started, Inergize is a great way to bring the effects of cold plunge therapy with you.

Inergize is a portable tub that brings the health benefits of cold plunge therapy anywhere.

Inergize Portable Cold Plunge Tub

It's deep enough for tall soakers, but small enough to fit in tight spaces.

Inergize Portable Cold Plunge Tub

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
