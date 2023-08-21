Incredible Winners of the 2023 Portrait Photographer of the Year Contest

Iranian photographer Forough Yavari was honored as the International Portrait Photographer of the Year for a stunning portfolio of work that shows off skills as a fine art and fashion photographer. Based in Melbourne, her photography draws on her life experiences as a woman, with her work portraying the narratives behind the lives of women around the work.

Yavari topped the list of talented amateur and professional portrait photographers who entered this year's contest. Aside from Yavari, winners were also named in four categories—Character Study, Environmental Portrait, Portrait Story, and Family Sitting. All of the portraits have their own unique stories to tell.

Frederic Aranda won the Character Study category for his candid portrait of actor Ian McKellen in his dressing room. Wearing full padding and bright blue eye shadow, the esteemed actor was preparing to tackle the role of Mother Goose in a pantomime in London.

With his beautiful portrait of Alfred and Paul Beck, Joseph Smith shows the close bond of brothers who ran their family printing business for generations. Smith's photograph won the Portrait Story category and is made all the more poignant by the fact that Alfred recently passed away.

Jo Kearney's explorations of Havana paid off with a win in the Environmental Portrait category. Her image of a woman named Sonia is a wonderful glimpse inside the woman's home. Kearney's photograph clearly demonstrates how showing the environmental context of the sitter can bring greater dimension to the work.

All of the winners shared in the contest's $10,000 prize pool and made it into the annual awards book, which will include the top 101 entries.

