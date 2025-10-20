Home / Inspiring / Good News

Ireland Offers $1,500 Monthly Basic Income for Artists to Support Innovation and Creativity

By Emma Taggart on October 20, 2025
Ireland Basic Income for the Arts

Photo: Elnur_/Depositphotos

Making a living as an artist can be challenging, but Ireland is setting a new standard for supporting those in creative careers. Following a successful trial, the country plans to make its Basic Income for the Arts (BIA) permanent starting in 2026. The forward-thinking initiative will provide 2,000 Ireland-based artists and creative arts workers with a weekly payment of about €325 (roughly $375), giving them the stability to focus on innovation and creativity without financial strain.

The pilot program was launched in 2022 to help revive the arts sector after the pandemic, when many creatives faced severe financial setbacks as live performances and events were canceled. The program was granted a six-month extension until the end of February 2026, and is now due to become permanent. Artists who took part in the pilot say the BIA has made a real difference, giving them more freedom and stability to focus on their creative work.

“It’s pretty huge,” Dublin-based artist Elinor O’Donovan, who participated in the three-year pilot program said. “It’s been transformative for my work, and for my well-being in general.”

During the pilot phase, artists from a wide range of disciplines were eligible to apply, including those working in visual arts, theater, literature, music, dance, opera, film, circus arts, and architecture. However, the new permanent program will expand even further, welcoming applicants from even more creative fields. The next application window is set to open in September 2026, with broader eligibility designed to include more artists from diverse backgrounds.

So far, the pilot has cost the Irish government €72 million (almost $84 million) but has generated almost €80 million (a little over $93 million) in economic benefits. A report by UK-based consultants Alma Economics found that artists in the program earned, on average, over €500 (about $582) more each month from their creative work. With this income, artists can not only cover their basic needs, but they can also invest in their projects, like buying supplies, marketing their art, and growing their creative businesses over time. The report showed that the partipants also became less dependent on social support, receiving roughly €100 (about $116) less per month in government assistance.

Ireland’s BIA shows just how transformative Universal Basic Income can be, and offers hope that more countries will follow suit. “As the pilot shows, basic income works and people need a UBI now to face and deal with the many social, economic, and ecological crises of our world,” the UBI Lab Network said in a statement. “The Network will continue to help demonstrate basic income within communities and show how it is a sustainable policy.”

Find out more about Ireland’s Basic Income for the Arts and how you can apply on the Citizens Information website.

Sources: Basic Income for the Arts (BIA); Ireland is implementing basic income for artists. Could Canada do something similar?; Three Years After Trial Launch, Ireland Is Making Basic Income for Artists Program Permanent

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
