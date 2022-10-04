Young Person Pays It Forward by Taking 100-Year-Old Veteran on a Free Trip to Disneyland

The world could always use more kindness. Isaiah Garza—a jewelry designer, philanthropist, and social media influencer—makes it their mission to help those in need. As someone who once struggled with homelessness, they understand the importance of the basic necessities. Their latest act of kindness has captured the hearts of millions.

“When I started out five years ago I had no money whatsoever…I was sleeping in abandoned office buildings, sleeping in my car,” Garza recalls of their beginnings in LA. “There were times that I was really really hungry and I had nothing so I know what that’s like.” While attending the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles, California, Garza was on a very tight budget. They say, “I led with love and kindness, worked hard, and made sure I was ready for the day when the tide would change.”

And when Rihanna wore one of their jewelry designs on the cover of a French fashion magazine, their entire inventory was immediately sold out—starting the change in the tide. Since then, Garza has worked with celebrities like Cardi B, Janet Jackson, and Kesha. Now with enough wealth to give to others, Garza dedicates their social media to sharing moments of them giving to those in need. Many moments start with Garza asking for help paying for something like a bus ride, and end with Garza giving hundreds of dollars to those kind enough to give a stranger assistance.

In their latest video, Garza walks up to a 100-year-old man and says, “I’m sorry to bother you, I’ve just had a really really rough day and I just wanted to see if you’d be willing to go to Disneyland with me today?” The old man reasonably looks shocked and replies to Garza, “You really would take me? My gosh, I can’t believe this!” The next 40 seconds are filled with pure heart-melting joy of the two spending the day enjoying magical moments, aptly set to Len’s “Steal My Sunshine.”

Garza dons the old man with a brand new set of Mickey ears and the pair head off on their enchanted journey together. They dance “like it’s 1995,” ride the teacups, take pictures with beloved Disney characters, and share sweet treats. The video reveals that the man hadn’t been on a ride in over 50 years, and when asked what it means to him to be at Disneyland, it’s hard for the viewer to not get choked up. “Oh my gosh… This is one of the best days of my life. I feel like I might be dreaming or something,” the man starts. “I thought my life was over. I will remember this day for a long time. You don’t know how much I appreciate this. You really…you don’t know…”

While it seems that the feel-good moments would end there, Garza has something else in store for the future. They commented on their viral TikTok, “Guys!!! should I start a new series with him?!?!” The comment garnered over 140,000 likes, cementing that fans want more. One fan suggested, “Yes, help him do a bucket list,” to which Garza replied with emojis that seem to hint that this is precisely what will happen next.

Scroll down to watch the heartwarming magical day the two shared, and keep up with the story on Isaiah Garza’s TikTok.

