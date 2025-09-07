Community Rallies Around Girl After People Didn’t Show up to Her Quinceañera Party

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por El Sol de San Luis (@elsoldesanluis)

Many young women around Latin America (and beyond) dream about their quinceañera, AKA their 15th birthday party. These celebrations usually come with princess-style gowns, lavish decor, fancy food, and extensive guest lists, making them as expensive as a wedding. Understandably, when people didn’t show up to Isela Santiago’s party, her father was a bit disappointed. To avoid food from the party going to waste, he posted to Facebook, asking people to pick some up for free. Instead, the post prompted the city to rally around Isela, giving her the party she deserved.

Parents often save for years to throw these parties, and yet, Isela’s parents still had to go the extra mile. Her family earns a living collecting garbage in the central state of San Luis Potosí, a labor Isela helps them with. That’s why, when word got out, people chipped in to give her a do-over, naming her “the quinceañera of the people.” The event took place on August 23, six weeks after her original party.

A photographer donated her a shoot, bands and DJs offered her their services free of charge, and the local government even offered her a stadium as a venue when it became evident the turnout would be in the thousands. “I’ve done sound for many quinceañeras, and what every girl wants is a nice party, that people attend and share with her.” Jerónimo Rosales, a DJ and emcee, told AP.“It was awful that she was left alone, and I thought, no, I can’t let that pass.”

Isela arrived at her party riding in a red convertible, having paraded around the streets in her pink dress before her grand entrance. There were tamales, cake, and soda for everyone, as well as a fireworks show. With over a dozen acts playing at the birthday bash, it went well into the wee hours despite the torrential rain. “At first we imagined something small, maybe 150 or 200 people in a little hall,” Rosales added. “Never did we think it would turn into what it is now.” The party was a resounding success, with over 2,000 people attending from nearby states, including Texas.

Given the number of sponsors who covered everything for her to have the party of her dreams, Isela asked people to donate toys for children in need rather than giving her presents. Still, she received a 969-square-foot plot of land in her hometown of Axtla de Terrazas from the government, with the promise that assistance would be provided for her family to build a home, as well as a scholarship.

“The most important thing is that the party doesn’t end tomorrow, that authorities keep supporting her so she can fulfill her dream of becoming a teacher,” said Illiana Ortega, a close friend of Isela. As for the quinceañera herself, she thanked her many “godparents” for such a big get-together, as well as everyone who showed up to celebrate her. “It was good, it was cool,” Isela told NMás+ about the event. “I was nervous, but I was happy.”

