JR Covers the Vatican Apostolic Library With a Giant Wave Measuring Nearly 100 Feet High

A massive wave appears to crash across the facade of the Vatican Apostolic Library. Nearly 70 meters (230 feet) wide and 30 meters (98 feet) high, the black-and-white image transforms the 16th-century building into the scene of an impending flood. Created by French artist JR, Diluvium turns one of the Vatican’s greatest fears into a monumental work of art.

The installation was unveiled on September 14, 2026, as part of AQVA. Catastrofe e meraviglia (translated to AQVA. Catastrophe and Wonder), the first chapter of the Vatican Apostolic Library’s new exhibition cycle. The project explores water as both a source of life and a force capable of destroying centuries of knowledge.

For Diluvium, JR draws on Gustave Doré’s dramatic 19th-century illustrations of the biblical flood. Enlarged to architectural scale, the turbulent wave stretches across the Library, appearing to surge toward the viewer. Its placement is more than a striking visual intervention. Water poses a very real threat to the Library’s collections, which include manuscripts, printed books, drawings, engravings, and other historical materials preserved across centuries.

The exhibition brings contemporary art into dialogue with treasures from the Vatican Library, examining the complicated relationship between water and knowledge. In the case of Diluvium, the building itself becomes part of that conversation.

JR has also connected the work to larger contemporary threats, including climate change and artificial intelligence. Just as rising water could endanger the physical record of human knowledge, rapidly developing technologies raise questions about how knowledge is collected, transformed, and controlled.

JR’s intervention makes that contradiction visible before visitors even enter. A building devoted to protecting knowledge appears to be moments away from being swallowed by the very element explored throughout the exhibition.

AQVA. Catastrofe e meraviglia is on view at the Vatican Apostolic Library in Vatican City through May 14, 2027.

JR added a giant wave across the facade of the Vatican Apostolic Library.

Inspired by Gustave Doré’s 1866 illustrations of the biblical flood, JR’s black-and-white image connects a centuries-old story to a contemporary threat.

By placing a flood on the library that preserves centuries of manuscripts and books, JR turns the risk of catastrophe into the subject of the artwork.

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Exhibition information :

JR

AQVA. Catastrofe e meraviglia

September 25, 2026–May 14, 2027

Vatican Library

WF33+WX4 Cortile Belvedere, 00120 Città del Vaticano, Vatican City

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Atelier JR.