The international art collective teamLab has recently opened an expansive exhibition in the Windy City. Titled teamLab: Everything Exists in Infinite Continuity, the show is now on view at the Smart Museum of Art at the University of Chicago.

The monumental showcase features nine installations from the collaborative group of artists, programmers, engineers, CG animators, mathematicians, and architects, spanning its exploration of digital technology. teamLab began in 2001, and its Chicago show has its early computer-generated monitor artworks up to its latest interactive and immersive experiences. The throughline of the group’s oeuvre is perception—how people identify, feel, and respond to their environments—and how that changes as technology does.

While works in the show cross years and even decades, some haven’t been seen by U.S. audiences before. Based in Tokyo, teamLab’s Massless Suns and Dark Suns is making its North American debut, while Sea of Darkness, Memory Shining from the Depths and Sea are new installations.

Massless Suns and Dark Suns epitomize the spirit of teamLab’s works. “We do not perceive the world we see. We see the world we perceive,” the collective writes. The piece features spheres of light that respond to viewers. As a person approaches an orb, the bauble shines brighter, and the surrounding spheres respond to the attention. As this happens, the piece invites the viewer to widen their field of vision, where spheres made of darkness also appear, as if the darkness itself is a solid force. “However, these spheres of light and spheres of darkness do not exist,” teamLab states. “The spheres of darkness cannot even be captured on camera.”

Massless Suns and Dark Suns demonstrates how we can regard something intangible as corporeal, based on our interactions and how the environment changes. It can feel real, even if there’s no way it can be. “Light cannot solidify into a spherical mass in the universe,” the collective concludes. “Therefore, the spheres do not physically exist.”

Blurring the boundaries between physical and digital worlds, teamLab: Everything Exists in Infinite Continuity invites viewers to eschew passive observation and shape the environment—or at least create the perception that they do. Visit the Smart Museum of Art through February 21, 2027, to experience teamLab’s wondrous works.

The international art collective teamLab has recently opened an expansive exhibition in the Windy City.

Titled teamLab: Everything Exists in Infinite Continuity, the show is now on view at the Smart Museum of Art at the University of Chicago.

The monumental showcase features nine installations from the collaborative group of artists, programmers, engineers, CG animators, mathematicians, and architects, spanning its exploration of digital technology.

teamLab began in 2001, and its Chicago show has its early computer-generated monitor artworks up to its latest interactive and immersive experiences.

The throughline of the group’s oeuvre is perception—how people identify, feel, and respond to their environments—and how that changes as technology does.

While works in the show cross years and even decades, some haven’t been seen by U.S. audiences before.

Based in Tokyo, teamLab’s Massless Suns and Dark Suns is making its North American debut, while Sea of Darkness, Memory Shining from the Depths and Sea are new installations.

Exhibition Information :

teamLab: Everything Exists in Infinite Continuity

September 22, 2026–February 21, 2027

Smart Museum of Art

5550 S Greenwood Ave, Chicago, Illinois 60637, U.S.A.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by teamLab.