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Expansive teamlab Exhibition Highlights Its Immersive Experiential Works Spanning Decades

By Sara Barnes on October 6, 2026
teamLab Exhibition in Chicago

teamLab, “Order in Chaos,” 2026, from the series Order in Chaos, 2025-, Interactive Installation, Endless, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi © teamLab

The international art collective teamLab has recently opened an expansive exhibition in the Windy City. Titled teamLab: Everything Exists in Infinite Continuity, the show is now on view at the Smart Museum of Art at the University of Chicago.

The monumental showcase features nine installations from the collaborative group of artists, programmers, engineers, CG animators, mathematicians, and architects, spanning its exploration of digital technology. teamLab began in 2001, and its Chicago show has its early computer-generated monitor artworks up to its latest interactive and immersive experiences. The throughline of the group’s oeuvre is perception—how people identify, feel, and respond to their environments—and how that changes as technology does.

While works in the show cross years and even decades, some haven’t been seen by U.S. audiences before. Based in Tokyo, teamLab’s Massless Suns and Dark Suns is making its North American debut, while Sea of Darkness, Memory Shining from the Depths and Sea are new installations.

Massless Suns and Dark Suns epitomize the spirit of teamLab’s works. “We do not perceive the world we see. We see the world we perceive,” the collective writes. The piece features spheres of light that respond to viewers. As a person approaches an orb, the bauble shines brighter, and the surrounding spheres respond to the attention. As this happens, the piece invites the viewer to widen their field of vision, where spheres made of darkness also appear, as if the darkness itself is a solid force. “However, these spheres of light and spheres of darkness do not exist,” teamLab states. “The spheres of darkness cannot even be captured on camera.”

Massless Suns and Dark Suns demonstrates how we can regard something intangible as corporeal, based on our interactions and how the environment changes. It can feel real, even if there’s no way it can be. “Light cannot solidify into a spherical mass in the universe,” the collective concludes. “Therefore, the spheres do not physically exist.”

Blurring the boundaries between physical and digital worlds, teamLab: Everything Exists in Infinite Continuity invites viewers to eschew passive observation and shape the environment—or at least create the perception that they do. Visit the Smart Museum of Art through February 21, 2027, to experience teamLab’s wondrous works.

The international art collective teamLab has recently opened an expansive exhibition in the Windy City.

teamLab Exhibition in Chicago

teamLab, “Massless Suns and Dark Suns,” 2022-, Interactive Installation, Endless, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi © teamLab

Titled teamLab: Everything Exists in Infinite Continuity, the show is now on view at the Smart Museum of Art at the University of Chicago.

teamLab Exhibition in Chicago

teamLab, “Sea of Darkness, Memory Shining from the Depths,” 2026, from the series of Memory of Waves, 2024-, Installation, Continuous Loop, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi © teamLab

teamLab Exhibition in Chicago

teamLab, “Sea,” 2026, Installation © teamLab

The monumental showcase features nine installations from the collaborative group of artists, programmers, engineers, CG animators, mathematicians, and architects, spanning its exploration of digital technology.

teamLab Exhibition in Chicago

teamLab, “The World of Irreversible Change,” 2022, Interactive Digital Work, 6 channels, Endless, Sound: teamLab © teamLab

teamLab began in 2001, and its Chicago show has its early computer-generated monitor artworks up to its latest interactive and immersive experiences.

teamLab Exhibition in Chicago

teamLab, “Dissipative Figures – Human,” 2026, from the series Dissipative Figures – Human, Light in Dark, 2023-, Interactive Installation, Endless, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi © teamLab

The throughline of the group’s oeuvre is perception—how people identify, feel, and respond to their environments—and how that changes as technology does.

teamLab Exhibition in Chicago

teamLab, “Dissipative Figures – Murmuration,” 2026, from the series Dissipative Figures – 1000 Birds, “Light in Dark,” 2023-, Interactive Installation, Endless, Sound: Hideaki Takahashi © teamLab

While works in the show cross years and even decades, some haven’t been seen by U.S. audiences before.

teamLab Exhibition in Chicago

teamLab, “Continuous Life and Death at the Now of Eternity II,” 2019, Digital Work, 12 channels, Endless © teamLab

Based in Tokyo, teamLab’s Massless Suns and Dark Suns is making its North American debut, while Sea of Darkness, Memory Shining from the Depths and Sea are new installations.

teamLab Exhibition in Chicago

teamLab, “Life Survives by the Power of Life II,” 2020, Digital Work, 60 min (loop), Source Calligraphy: Sisyu © teamLab

Exhibition Information:
teamLab: Everything Exists in Infinite Continuity
September 22, 2026–February 21, 2027
Smart Museum of Art
5550 S Greenwood Ave, Chicago, Illinois 60637, U.S.A.

teamLab: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by teamLab.

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Kyoto Is Now Home to teamLab’s Largest Museum of Immersive Installations

teamlab’s Ever-Changing, Immersive Artwork Arrives in Abu Dhabi

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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