Home / Science / Astronomy

Jeanette Epps Will Be the First Black Woman To Join Fellow Astronauts on the ISS

By Sonya Harris on September 8, 2020
Jeanette Epps in Astronaut Uniform

Photo: NASA

In 2018, Astronaut Jeanette Epps was ready to embark on a trailblazing mission of space exploration by being the first Black woman to reside on the International Space Station (ISS). Epps' training in Russia and Kazakhstan was a success, and she was all set to go when suddenly she found herself pulled away from the mission. She didn’t have any medical conditions or family issues that would have prevented her from participating in the mission, but, unfortunately, her dreams of space travel were put on standby as her spot on the mission was replaced by Serena M. Auñón-Chancellor. The reason for this swap was never directly explained; but, despite this setback, Epps persisted and remained true to her ambitions and is now again finding herself presented with the invitation to join the ISS crew in 2021.

Next year’s trip to space will be a first for Epps. Space exploration was something that she had dreamed of since she was just nine years old. Her brother encouraged her to pursue her ambitions and she graduated from LeMoyne College, with a degree in physics, and later pursued and received a doctorate in aerospace engineering. Epps also went on to work for the CIA as a technical intelligence officer. A NASA search for astronauts came across Epps' view—by way of a friend—and she was thrilled and began her training as an astronaut.

Epps is aware that she sends an impactful message to young girls and especially young girls of color by being in the field of space exploration. “As a steward, I want to do well with this honor,” Epps has said. “I want to make sure that young people know that this didn’t happen overnight. There was a lot of work involved, and a lot of commitment and consistency. It is a daunting task to take on.”

Next year, Jeanette Epps is planning to blast off in a Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft. There are a few test flights in between now and then, but Epps is excited to join the crew for a six-month stint, the longest any African American astronaut has stayed at the station as a long-time crew member. Once again, Epps remains focused and remembers who's watching and learning from her.

“So many young girls do need to see someone who looks like them doing things that they never thought they could do,” Epps explains. “Here I am. I'm doing a lot of these things that you never thought you would be able to do.”

NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps is the first Black woman set to board the International Space Station.

Dr. Jeanette Epps

Photo: NASA/JSC/Robert Markowitz via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

She will join fellow astronauts for a six-month expedition aboard the ISS.

The International Space Station is where astronaut Jeanette Epps is headed

Photo: Stock Photos from 3DSculptor/Shutterstock

Jeanette Epps: Website| InstagramTwitter
NASA: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube
h/t: [Mental Floss]

All images via NASA.

Related Articles:

NASA Makes History After Successfully Launching First All-Female Spacewalk

Design Studio Develops Spaceship to Take Ordinary People Into Space

Take a Peek at Another Dimension in NASA’s Stunning ‘Pillars of Creation’ Photo

Stuffed Dinosaur on Historic SpaceX Launch Serves a More Important Purpose Than You Think

Sonya Harris

Sonya Harris is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a multi-platform artist and storyteller based in Seattle, Washington. She is a graduate of the University of Washington and has worked in Audio Production for Seattle NPR station KUOW. With a passion for storytelling in podcasting, Sonya is also an avid lover of tea, watercolors, photography, and film. She considers herself a voracious learner and seeker of the peculiar, whimsical, and inspiring.
Read all posts from Sonya Harris

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Ultra High-Definition 85-Megapixel Photo of the Moon Captures Every Tiny Crater
Stunning Photo Captures “Eruption” of Perseid Meteors and the Milky Way Over Mount Rainier
Photo of Saturn Peeking Out From Behind the Moon Still Viral After 6 Years
Photographer Captures Sight of a Rare Comet That Only Appears Every 6,800 Years
You Can Explore Mars’ Surface With This 4K Video Footage Captured by NASA’s Rovers
Amazing Video Shows the Earth and the Moon’s Perspective of Each Other

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Spectacular Shortlist Announced for Astronomy Photographer of the Year Competition
22 Must-Have Products Inspired by the Majestic Beauty of the Moon
Hubble Snaps Incredible Photo of a Faraway Galaxy
Sailors Capture Spectacular Images of the Changing Skies While at Sea
This Stunning Photo of an Upside-Down City in the Clouds Is Not Photoshopped
NASA Shares Spectacular 10-Year Time-Lapse Video of the Sun

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.