Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Married Artist Duo Paint Verdant Plants That Look Real Enough to Touch

By Margherita Cole on January 11, 2022
Botanical Paintings by Jelena and Aleksandar Paunkovic

In our day-to-day lives, we don't often get a chance to take in the beauty of nature. However, by taking a look at one of Jelena and Aleksandar Paunković's paintings, you will quickly feel immersed in the beautiful leaves of a forest floor. The married couple—who are known professionally under the name JA Paunković—work together as an artist duo, finding inspiration in their natural surroundings in Serbia.

Jelena and Aleksandar studied together at the Faculty of Arts in Belgrade, where they both received an MA in Applied Arts. Afterward, the couple moved to the mountain Kosmaj to be closer to the wilderness and opened a studio. Their photorealistic oil paintings are based on the plants they find during their outdoor excursions. “Connecting with nature is an important part of our personality [as artists],” Jelena and Aleksandar explain to My Modern Met.

“Each hiking tour on a mountain and each visit to a new environment becomes material that will later serve us in the studio as a sketch for a new painting,” the couple continues. “We have found a way to bring nature to a home or gallery and hang it on the wall to serve as a reminder that we need to think more about how our modern lifestyle affects the environment.” In addition to creating a variety of exquisite renditions of forest floors, Jelena and Aleksandar have incorporated sustainable and environmentally friendly practices into their lifestyle, including using reusable bags, establishing a garden, and composting leftover food.

You can purchase original paintings and limited edition prints via Paunković's website, and keep up to date with the couple's latest art by following them on Instagram.

Married artist duo Jelena and Aleksandar Paunković create exquisite botanical paintings that look real enough to touch.

Botanical Paintings by Jelena and Aleksandar PaunkovicBotanical Paintings by Jelena and Aleksandar PaunkovicBotanical Paintings by Jelena and Aleksandar PaunkovicBotanical Paintings by Jelena and Aleksandar PaunkovicBotanical Paintings by Jelena and Aleksandar PaunkovicBotanical Paintings by Jelena and Aleksandar PaunkovicBotanical Paintings by Jelena and Aleksandar PaunkovicBotanical Paintings by Jelena and Aleksandar PaunkovicBotanical Paintings by Jelena and Aleksandar PaunkovicBotanical Paintings by Jelena and Aleksandar PaunkovicBotanical Paintings by Jelena and Aleksandar PaunkovicBotanical Paintings by Jelena and Aleksandar PaunkovicBotanical Paintings by Jelena and Aleksandar PaunkovicBotanical Paintings by Jelena and Aleksandar PaunkovicBotanical Paintings by Jelena and Aleksandar PaunkovicBotanical Paintings by Jelena and Aleksandar PaunkovicBotanical Paintings by Jelena and Aleksandar PaunkovicJelena and Aleksandar Paunković: Website | Instagram | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jelena and Aleksandar Paunković.

Related Articles:

Artist Brings Sketchbook Pages to Life With Vibrant Paintings Captured en Plein Air

Vibrant Paintings Look Like Kaleidoscopic Flowers Pressed on Canvases

Energetic Palette Knife Paintings Capture the Beauty of a Specific Place in Time

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Ghanaian Artist Captures the Rhythm of Dance With a Flurry of Colorful Brushstrokes
Painter Uses “Tunnel Vision” To Capture the Endless Beauty of Plant Life
Art Paints Portals to Faraway Fantasy Locales Inspired by Pop Culture
Energetic Palette Knife Paintings Capture the Beauty of a Specific Place in Time
Stunning Oil Paintings Capture the Intricate Shadows Created by Folding Fans
Surreal Paintings of Whales Swimming Through Cotton Candy-Pink Clouds

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Hypnotic “Abstract” Paintings Reveal Realistic Faces When You Take a Step Back
Exquisite Oil Paintings Immortalize the Forgotten Moments of Everyday Life
Expressive Oil Paintings Show the Rhythmic Beauty of Visible Brushstrokes
Impressionism and ‘Star Wars’ Collide in Paintings Inspired by a Galaxy Far, Far Away
Elegant Oil Paintings Capture the Ethereal Beauty of Massive Pastel Flowers
Stunning Oil Paintings Capture Beautiful Landscapes From Countries Around the World

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.