U.S. Town Paints “Calming” Squiggly Lines on Road To Stop Speeding

In a small Pennsylvania town, an unusual solution to speeding has recently been implemented. A seemingly problematic road in Montgomery Township doesn’t have straight lines dividing its lanes anymore—it now has squiggly lines.

These new lines are part of Montgomery Township’s “traffic calming measures” on Grays Lane, which, according to complaints levied by locals, had recently become a “speedway.” Despite their comical appearance, the traffic pattern was discussed “at length” with “Traffic Engineers, Highway Safety Officers, and Public Works,” per a statement shared on the township’s official Facebook page just days before April Fool’s Day. Perhaps that’s why the post prompted so much confusion, disbelief, and amusement.

“Was the road crew drunk while painting this?” one user commented, while another added, “Did nobody suggest speed bumps? Looks like you gave creative license to a class of kindergartners.”

Concerns were also expressed about cycling safety, given the apparent removal of a visible bike lane or road shoulder.

“I assume the Montgomery Township Highway Safety Officers have never ridden a bicycle, because if they did they would be absolutely terrified by this lunacy,” someone remarked. “Hopefully they remove it before a cyclist is killed.”

In response to this barrage of comments, Montgomery Township clarified that the zig-zagging road is, indeed, not a prank.

“This is a legitimate precaution that has been put in place,” Ava Komasz, the township’s public information assistant, wrote, alongside a plan that showcased Grays Road and its new dividers. “Our Highway Safety Officers and Traffic Engineers have determined that this is the best course of action for the area to ensure the safety of the local residents.”

The day after the announcement, CBS News Philadelphia surveyed several residents about the new traffic pattern.

“I think it’s an eyesore. I think it’s ridiculous,” one local said. Another called it “weird” and “awkward.” Some believe it’s wholly ineffective as well: “I mean right now, everyone is just driving through the middle of it.”

In addition to the new traffic pattern, Montgomery Township plans to install additional chicanes to Grays Road. It’s not yet clear whether they will also readdress the squiggly lines. To stay updated on the saga, visit Montgomery Township’s Facebook.

